MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a high-level security meeting at the Lok Bhavan here to review the security scenario in the Jammu division.

The meeting chaired by the L-G was attended by the chief secretary, Sajjan Singh Yadav; Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat; special DGP, Javed Mujtaba Gilani; Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, Chandraker Bharti; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Tejinder Singh; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Vikas Kundal; and all deputy commissioners and SSPs of the districts in the Jammu division.

L-G Sinha gave clear directions to the security forces to act against the infrastructure of terror, targeting terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers. The L-G expressed concern over the martyrdom of two SPOs recently in Kishtwar district.

The meeting focussed on the overall security scenario, law and order situation and emerging security challenges in the region.

Senior police and civil administration officials gave details of security preparedness, coordination among various agencies and measures to strengthen the security apparatus across the division, particularly in vulnerable and remote areas.

The review comes amid heightened attention to the security situation in the Jammu region, including its mountainous and forested districts, where security agencies continue to monitor emerging challenges.

While speaking to a group of people from the Kyar-Dachan area of Kishtwar district, who called on him on Thursday, L-G Sinha assured them that the government stood firmly with the families of the martyred SPOs and would offer every possible assistance to them. He would likely discuss the details of the unfortunate incident at Friday's security review meeting.

MLA Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, led the group of villagers from Kishtwar during their meeting with the L-G. The L-G assured the group that he would pass directions for re-establishment of SOG camp at Gujjar Kotha and to reinforce the police picket at Kyar-Dachan village of Kishtwar.