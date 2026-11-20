MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Nitin Nabin and other senior party leaders on Friday expressed condolences on the passing away of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, while stating that the loss of a mother "cannot be put into words".

Savitri Devi, passed away at the age of 91 on Friday at her ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

She breathed her last at around 11 a.m., leaving the family in deep mourning.

According to reports, her last rites will be performed in Haridwar on Saturday.

Taking to 'X', Nitin Nabin said that the news of the demise of the UP CM's mother was "deeply distressing".

"A mother's loving presence is a great source of strength in life. The grief caused by her passing cannot be put into words," he said.

"I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give Yogi Adityanath ji and all the bereaved family members the strength to bear this immense sorrow," the BJP chief added.

BJP National General Secretary Smriti Irani also expressed grief, saying: "At this time of grief, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Yogi Ji. May God grant him strength and courage in this difficult time, drawing comfort from the memories of his mother."

"May Lord Ram grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the family the strength to bear this sorrow," she said on 'X'.

BJP MP Vinod Tawde wrote on 'X' that a mother's passing is an irreparable loss in life that can never be made up for.

"My deepest condolences are with you at this difficult time. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the grieving family the strength to bear this unbearable grief," he said.

Tarun Chugh, BJP National Headquarters In-charge, also offered tribute to the late Savitri Devi.

"I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give all the family members the strength and patience to bear this immense grief in this hour of sorrow," he said.