MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Social media personality Orry has revealed that Jaya Bachchan's character is his favorite from the 2001 film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.'

He shared an interesting reason behind his choice. Speaking to IANS at an Airbnb event celebrating 25 years of the Karan Johar directorial, Orry was asked which character from the film he related to the most. Responding to the question, he said,“Jaya Bachchan ji. Because I can also tie a tie very well.”

When asked how many times he had watched the film, Orry replied,“Three times. K3G.”

Airbnb is marking the 25th anniversary of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (K3G) with a special experience titled 'At Home with the Raichands'. The experience features a recreated version of the iconic Raichand mansion in Mumbai and will run from December 1 to 6, 2026. Orry also visited the recreated Raichand House setup, where he walked the red carpet and posed for photographs as part of the anniversary celebrations.

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', directed by Karan Johar, was released in 2001. The family drama featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles.

The film revolved around the Raichand family and explored themes of family relationships, love and reconciliation.

Jibraan Khan, who essayed the role of Krish, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, in the 2001 film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' has recalled a sweet memory from the film's shoot.

Speaking to IANS, Jibraan revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was the one who treated him to the most chocolates during the shoot. Recalling which cast member gave him the most chocolates, the actor said,“I think Amit sir. He didn't talk much. But his love language is a lot of gifts and chocolates. So that was the best thing there.”

“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” is set to complete 25 years on December 14. To celebrate the milestone, an event was held at a recreated version of the iconic Raichand House in Mumbai, bringing together Kareena Kapoor, who played Poo, and Hrithik Roshan, who essayed Rohan.