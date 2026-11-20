MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 20 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday launched its campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Ayodhya, with the party's National Coordinator, Akash Anand, launching sharp attacks on the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress during a rally in Sohawal.

He also announced Jitendra Singh, alias Bablu, as the BSP candidate from the Bikapur Assembly constituency.

Addressing party workers, Akash Anand rejected criticism that he delivers angry speeches, saying he was in Ayodhya not to vent frustration but to evaluate the Uttar Pradesh government's performance.

"People say Akash has become very angry these days and delivers speeches in anger. Today, I want to make it clear that I will not say anything in anger. Today, we will simply give an account of the government's work," he said, urging supporters to back BSP Chief Mayawati and help make her Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for a fifth term.

He added that there was a time when members of the Bahujan community were not even allowed to sit on chairs at public gatherings, but the constitutional empowerment through the principle of "one person, one vote, one value" enabled a woman from an ordinary family, Mayawati, to rise to the post of Chief Minister four times.

Targeting SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's "PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak)" formulation, Anand said the acronym's meaning appeared to change according to political convenience.

He remarked that after Brahmins began joining the BSP, the "P" in PDA suddenly came to represent "Pandit" instead of "Pichhda" (backward classes).

He also took a swipe at SP's recent Dalit outreach efforts, claiming that a one-day convention could not make the party a genuine follower of Ambedkarite principles.

The BSP leader also criticised the BJP government over issues such as paper leaks, unemployment, and law and order, alleging that it had failed to meet public expectations.

He called upon party workers to intensify election preparations and work towards returning Mayawati to power.

The rally drew BSP supporters from Ayodhya, Sultanpur and Ambedkar Nagar.

It marked Akash Anand's first visit to Ayodhya, where party workers expressed confidence about the BSP's prospects and claimed the party could secure a majority in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.