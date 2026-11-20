MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has revised the methodology for calculating local content and domestic value addition (DVA) for six categories of IT hardware products under the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017, an official statement said on Friday.

The revised methodology introduced a process-oriented, Bill of Materials (BoM)-based mechanism for computation of DVA to strengthen domestic manufacturing, indigenous capabilities and generate employment.

The revised framework applies to desktop PCs and all-in-one PCs, laptop PCs, thin clients, servers, computer monitors and interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs).

"The revised framework introduces a process-oriented, Bill of Materials (BoM)-based mechanism for computation of DVA. It recognises eligible manufacturing activities & processes undertaken in India, including mainboard/motherboard assembly through Surface Mount Technology (SMT), domestic sourcing of bare PCB, assembly, testing and packaging of memory (RAM) and storage (SSD), display assembly processes, domestic sourcing of chassis and power module, and final assembly and testing," the ministry stated.

It recognises eligible manufacturing activities & processes undertaken in India, including mainboard or motherboard assembly through Surface Mount Technology (SMT), domestic sourcing of bare PCB, assembly, testing and packaging of memory (RAM) and storage (SSD), display assembly processes, domestic sourcing of chassis and power module, and final assembly and testing.

“The revised methodology provides adequate weightage to eligible in-house Research and Development (R&D) undertaken in India to promote indigenous technology development and innovation,” the statement noted.

Further, to encourage and promote indigenous design capability and creation of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of such IT hardware products, additional weightage has been assigned to Indian product design and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

“The revised methodology shall come into effect six months from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette and shall supersede the corresponding provisions of MeitY's notification for these six products,” the statement noted.

The revised methodology also provides a standardised format for DVA calculation and self-certification to ensure objectivity and transparency in DVA assessment made by the manufacturers.

This would also enable objective verification of the self-declared DVA by manufacturers, wherever required.

-IANS

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