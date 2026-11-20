MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 20 (IANS) The Congress party has decided to shift its Constitution Defence March, originally scheduled for November 26 in Bhopal, to Jabalpur.

The party is instead preparing a larger joint programme of the INDIA bloc in the Madhya Pradesh capital on December 12. According to party sources, the "Samvidhan raksha" March will now take place in Jabalpur on November 26.

State Congress organisation sources said senior leaders and workers from across the state are expected to participate in the march. On the same day, the party will also launch its "Vote Raksha” campaign.

The campaign will focus on alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) process and names deleted from the voter list. The bigger event has been shifted to December 12 in Bhopal. Under the banner of the INDIA bloc, the party will organise a“Vote suraksha” march followed by a joint public meeting.

The programme is expected to feature senior opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with leaders from other alliance partners.

The decision to hold the joint rally in Bhopal was finalised during a meeting in Delhi.

Sources further said that State Congress president Jitu Patwari has set a target of mobilising more than 1 lakh people for the Bhopal event.

The shift in programme has altered the political calendar of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. While the party will raise the issue of protecting the Constitution in the Mahakoshal region on November 26, it will use the December 12 rally in the capital to bring opposition parties together on the issue of alleged vote theft.

The change reflects the Congress's effort to expand the scale of its outreach. By moving the Constitution-related programme to Jabalpur and converting the Bhopal event into a joint alliance show of strength, the party aims to combine organisational mobilisation with a broader political message ahead of future electoral contests in the state.

The developments underline the Congress' dual strategy of highlighting constitutional concerns in one part of Madhya Pradesh while attempting to consolidate opposition unity in the state capital through a large public gathering.