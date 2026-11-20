MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In response to feedback from families, McDonald's UAE partners with Dubai Autism Center to provide specialized employee training and introduce autism-friendly experiences across 15 restaurants in Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – November, 2026: McDonald's UAE has officially been awarded the“Autism-Friendly” certificate by the Dubai Autism Center, becoming the first quick-service restaurant (QSR) in the UAE to attain this prestigious accreditation. The first phase of this initiative saw 15 restaurants across Dubai successfully fulfill the program's comprehensive standards.

The step was taken in response to direct feedback from families of children with autism, who have frequently reached out to McDonald's UAE to inquire whether its restaurants are autism-friendly and if employees are equipped to accommodate their children's specific needs.

Driven by a commitment to creating a more welcoming, comfortable, and inclusive dining experience, and to fulfill the stringent requirements of the Dubai Autism Center's Autism-Friendly Program, McDonald's UAE implemented specialized training for its restaurant employees. This training is specifically designed to increase staff understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder, raise awareness regarding different sensory and communication needs, and equip teams with practical approaches to effectively support autistic guests and their families.

In addition to comprehensive employee training, the certified participating restaurants will offer dedicated Autism Friendly Kits, which provide practical sensory tools to support individuals with varying sensory needs during their visit.

Walid Fakih, CEO of McDonald's UAE, said:“Listening to our customers and understanding their needs is an important part of how we continue to improve the McDonald's experience. Feedback from families of children with autism encouraged us to explore how we could make our restaurants more welcoming and comfortable for them. Through our partnership with Dubai Autism Center, we have translated this feedback into action by providing specialized training for our teams. We are pleased to launch this initiative across 15 restaurants in Dubai as a first phase, with plans to gradually expand to more locations across other emirates, ensuring more families can enjoy a comfortable and inclusive dining experience.”

Mohammed Al Emadi, CEO and Board Member of the Dubai Autism Center, stated:“Corporate Social Responsibility is not merely a philanthropic commitment, but a fundamental pillar for driving sustainable social impact and fostering genuine community integration. Private sector leadership plays a pivotal role in creating inclusive environments that empower People of Determination to fully participate and thrive in society.”

Al Emadi added:“We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to McDonald's UAE for their pioneering leadership and initiative as the first quick-service restaurant chain in the region to partner with us in implementing autism-friendly standards. Their dedication to specialized employee training and sensory accessibility sets a benchmark for corporate citizenship and inclusive service excellence.”

The first phase of the initiative includes 15 McDonald's UAE restaurants across Dubai: Al Ghurair Center Al Bustan Center Jumeirah Beach Spinneys Garhoud Umm Suqeim 2 The Walk JBR JBR Murjan Bluewaters South Heights Green Community JLT Cluster M Oasis Mall Dubai Sports City ENOC Al Khamila Street

The MoU signed between McDonald's UAE and DAC establishes a framework for continued collaboration, with both organizations working together to strengthen autism awareness, support inclusive practices and explore opportunities to expand the initiative.

About McDonald's UAE:Operating in the nation since 1994, McDonald's UAE caters to the local community across more than 200 restaurants, geographically located to service customers in many areas. McDonald's UAE is committed through its food safety promise, to maintaining the highest quality of products served at each restaurant, and across its McCafé offering. In 2024, McDonald's UAE was named as the first best workplace in the UAE and ranked as the second-best workplace for women in the GCC by Great Place to Work.

McDonald's UAE prides itself on being a local member of the community and has been committed to its role as a responsible corporate citizen since its arrival to the nation. Following an active social responsibility agenda, it is a long-standing partner of Emirates Red Crescent supporting its charitable and humanitarian initiatives.

To further contribute to the wellbeing of the communities, creating wider environmental benefits, McDonald's UAE and Emirates Environmental Group work in tandem to spread green values and bring to life sustainable initiatives, reducing the nation's carbon footprint. Driving this is the launch of its biodiesel initiative in July 2011, which sees 100% of McDonald's UAE's used cooking oil collected from restaurants and converted into 100% biodiesel, in turn powering the company's logistics fleet. As a result, the trucks have travelled over 28 million km on 100% Biodiesel since the partnership began, saving over 26 million kg CO2e emissions.

About Dubai Autism Center DAC:

The Dubai Autism Center was established in 2001 by a decree of the Ruler of Dubai as the first Emirati non-profit organization in the UAE that aims to provide integrated consulting, educational, and specialized therapeutic services in the field of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). As per Decree No. 26 of 2021, one of the Center's main objectives is to contribute to making the Emirate of Dubai a global leading hub in the field of providing approved special education programs and specialized rehabilitative treatment services for people diagnosed with ASD.