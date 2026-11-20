MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dutch Foundation & Concrete Processing appointed to deliver enabling works across the entire AED 3 billion Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE: Global Partners has awarded an AED 100 million enabling works contract for Dubai Creek Gardens to Dutch Foundation & Concrete Processing. The award comes weeks after the project's September groundbreaking and moves the AED 3 billion waterfront community in Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) Phase 2 into full construction.

The single package covers the entire 127,000-square-metre site. More than 1,420 homes will be built there along Dubai Creek, alongside curated retail and dining. They include the UAE's first Westin Residences and Renaissance Residences, and completion is scheduled for 2030.

“Awarding the enabling works for the whole of Dubai Creek Gardens in one package is a clear statement of intent. It reflects the strength of our capital base and our conviction in a market where demand for beautifully designed, professionally delivered communities keeps deepening. Our focus now is disciplined execution – building for the residents who will call Dubai Creek Gardens home and the investors who have placed their trust in us,” said Bader Saeed Hareb, Executive Chairman of Global Partners Property Fund II.

Global Partners Property Fund II has raised more than US 300 million to deliver the project. Global Partners manages over US $1.4 billion in sellable real estate assets for institutional investors across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The award comes as Dubai's property market holds its momentum. Sales passed AED 380 billion in the first nine months of 2026, the second highest total on record for the period, according to Dubai Land Department data analysed by W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. Off-plan remains the largest residential segment.

Dubai Creek Gardens is built against the city's high density norm, with 70 per cent of the site given over to gardens, parks, sports facilities and wellness spaces. It adds to DHCC Phase 2's healthcare, wellness and lifestyle ecosystem. It also joins a waterfront corridor that already includes Kempinski Residences, The Creek and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside.

Dutch Foundation has 28 years of piling, shoring and foundation work in Dubai behind it, with 700 UAE projects and a fleet of more than 35 drilling rigs and 35 crawler cranes.

“Dubai Creek Gardens is a landmark community, and we are proud to be laying its foundations. Our track record and the scale of our fleet mean we can deliver safely, efficiently and to the highest standards, giving the project a strong platform for the next phase,” said Salim El Khoury, CEO of Dutch Foundation & Concrete Processing.

Global Partners is the investor and asset manager through its property fund. Mirage Leisure and Development is the development manager and is responsible for delivering the project across its full lifecycle, from design through to completion.

Mirage Leisure & Development commented:“Dubai Creek Gardens reflects our commitment to thoughtful design, quality and long-term value. Mirage is proud to have led the master planning and design over the past year, working closely with Global Partners and Marriott, with the detailed design now complete. With nearly three decades of experience delivering landmark developments, we value the trust Global Partners has placed in Mirage as its partner of choice. As the project moves into enabling work with the Dutch Foundation, we look forward to continuing our partnership through construction supervision to bring this vision to life.”

About Global Partners Limited:

Global Partners Limited (GP) is an independent alternative investments manager with offices in Dubai and Zurich. Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm currently manages over $1.4 billion in sellable real estate assets under management on behalf of global institutional investors from North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Global Partners' inaugural funds have raised over $550 million, realising landmark projects such as Eden House The Canal and Eden House The Park alongside the Dubai Water Canal, in addition to a master-planned mixed-use development in the flourishing second phase of Dubai Healthcare City, with proximity to Dubai's most active business centres.

Distinguished by its governance, innovative structuring, and global investor base, Global Partners is led by seasoned investment managers across multiple alternative investment classes, aiming to capitalise on Dubai's unique opportunity as a safe and secure investment destination for long-term institutional investors.

About Dutch Foundation & Concrete Processing Co. LLC

Licensed in Dubai since 1998, Dutch Foundation & Concrete Processing Co. LLC is a specialist piling and foundation contractor, delivering piling, shoring and design-and-build foundation solutions for residential, commercial, transport and infrastructure developments. With more than 28 years in Dubai, the company has 626 listed UAE projects to its name and operates a fleet of more than 30 drilling rigs and 35 crawler cranes.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER: Westin Residences, Dubai Creek Gardens and Renaissance Residences, Dubai Creek Gardens are not owned or developed by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”), and the residences are not sold by Marriott. Global Partners Property Fund II (CEIC) Limited and GP Real Estate Development LLC use the Westin and Renaissance trademarks under a licence from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.