MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at etoro Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026: The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in cyberattacks is driving increased investment in cybersecurity, as businesses and governments respond to more sophisticated threats, according to Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at etoro.

Palo Alto Networks is benefiting from this demand, reporting a 39% increase in revenue to USD 3.44 billion in its fiscal first quarter, exceeding company guidance. The cybersecurity firm also raised its full-year revenue outlook to as much as USD 14.57 billion, signalling expectations of sustained demand for security solutions.

Hassan said that the nature of cyber threats is changing how companies allocate their security budgets, particularly as attackers increasingly use AI to target multiple organisations simultaneously.

“AI is making cyberattacks faster and more sophisticated, forcing businesses to rethink how much they invest in security. Palo Alto Networks' revenue growth from 34% to 39% suggests that companies are increasing their cybersecurity budgets, with some even turning to emergency funds to strengthen their defences,” said Hassan.

The growing threat is particularly relevant to the UAE. According to the UAE Cyber Security Council, the country faces up to 800,000 cyberattacks daily amid regional geopolitical tensions. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, has highlighted the use of AI in attacks targeting critical infrastructure, including power, water and healthcare services.

In response, the UAE has continued strengthening its domestic cybersecurity capabilities. The UAE Cyber Security Council's agreement with Palo Alto Networks in May to establish a local centre of excellence reflects the growing importance of long-term partnerships in protecting critical systems.

Palo Alto Networks' 40% revenue growth across Europe, the Middle East and Africa also points to rising regional demand for cybersecurity services.

However, Hassan noted that investors should consider the contribution of acquisitions to the company's financial performance. Palo Alto Networks' acquisition of identity management firm CyberArk in February contributed to its growth, making it more difficult to assess the underlying performance of its existing operations.

The company's agreed USD 4.5 billion acquisition of Applied Compute is also expected to weigh on profit margins until fiscal 2029, according to Chief Financial Officer Dipak Golechha, highlighting its willingness to prioritise long-term technological capabilities over near-term profitability.

Cybersecurity stocks came under pressure during the broader technology sector sell-off in late October and early November. However, sentiment improved as investors reassessed the importance of cybersecurity following a series of technology outages and warnings from US authorities about AI-powered threats.

The sector rallied ahead of Palo Alto Networks' earnings announcement, with the company's subsequent share price gains suggesting that investors are increasingly looking for evidence that rising cyber risks are translating into stronger corporate spending.

“Every advance in AI gives attackers new capabilities, and cybersecurity systems must evolve just as quickly. Palo Alto Networks expects security budgets to continue rising over the next two years, but the key question for investors is whether this spending can remain strong once the immediate concerns fade,” Hassan added.

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