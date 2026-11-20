MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The prestigious recognition by Luxury Lifestyle Awards celebrates the resort's exceptional Arabian hospitality, outstanding service and distinctive desert experiences. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Al Badayer Sharjah Resort, part of the Sharjah Collection, has been honoured with the prestigious TOP 100 Hotels and Resorts of the World 2026 recognition by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, placing it among the world's finest luxury hospitality destinations. Celebrating excellence in hospitality, outstanding service and exceptional guest experiences, this international accolade reinforces the resort's reputation as a distinctive desert retreat, where authentic Arabian heritage, contemporary luxury and the spectacular beauty of Sharjah's golden dunes come together to create unforgettable stays.

Owned by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and operated by Minor Hotels, Al Badayer Sharjah Resort offers a truly enchanting escape, blending the timeless charm of traditional Arabian architecture with refined comforts, warm Emirati hospitality and immersive desert experiences.

Ahmed Ben Zaied, Cluster General Manager, Sharjah Retreats, said:“Being recognised among the Top 100 Hotels and Resorts of the World for 2026 is a tremendous honour for Al Badayer Sharjah Resort and a proud moment for our entire team. This recognition celebrates not only our commitment to exceptional hospitality but also the unique character of Sharjah as a destination. At Al Badayer, we want every guest to experience the magic of the Arabian desert, the warmth of Emirati hospitality and the beauty of moments that stay with them long after their visit. We are deeply grateful to our guests for their continued trust and to our dedicated team for bringing these experiences to life every day.”

The recognition comes as Sharjah continues to strengthen its appeal as a destination for travellers seeking authentic cultural encounters, exceptional natural landscapes and meaningful travel experiences. With its diverse offering of desert escapes, coastal retreats and heritage-inspired hospitality, the emirate presents a compelling alternative for visitors looking to discover a more intimate and culturally enriching side of the UAE.

As part of the Sharjah Collection, Al Badayer Sharjah Resort embodies Shurooq's vision of developing distinctive hospitality destinations that celebrate the emirate's natural beauty and cultural identity. Through thoughtful design, personalised service and experiences rooted in local heritage, the resort continues to attract both international visitors and UAE residents seeking an extraordinary desert escape.

Whether it is a romantic getaway, a family holiday or a peaceful retreat from the pace of city life, Al Badayer offers travellers an opportunity to reconnect with nature and experience the desert in an entirely different way. From exhilarating adventures across the dunes to tranquil evenings beneath star-filled skies, the resort brings together relaxation, discovery and the warmth of traditional Emirati hospitality.

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards' TOP 100 Hotels and Resorts of the World 2026 distinction recognises excellence across the global luxury hospitality sector, celebrating properties that demonstrate outstanding quality, service and dedication to guest satisfaction.

About Minor Hotels:

Minor Hotels is a global leader in the hospitality industry with more than 640 hotels, resorts and branded residences in operation and committed development across 67 countries. The group crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its hotel brands including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, NH, Oaks, and iStay, as well as a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, travel experiences, and spa and wellness brands. With over four decades of expertise, Minor Hotels builds stronger brands, fosters lasting partnerships, and drives business success by always focusing on what matters most to our guests, team members and partners.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY, part of GHA DISCOVERY.