MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Standard Chartered will become a Global Partner of Formula 1® from 2027, elevating the Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Expanded partnership will see Standard Chartered become the named partner of F1® Grid Kids

partnership after a successful first year as an Official Partner.

New partnership unveiled at the F1® Business Summit in Las Vegas, with a takeover of the iconic Sphere marking the announcement.

and continue as an Official Partner of F1 ACADEMYTM

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 – Formula 1® has today announced an exciting expansion of its partnership with Standard Chartered, with the Bank becoming a Global Partner of Formula 1® from 2027.

The move builds on a strong first year partnership announced in January of this year and reflects two organisations with a shared global network and ability to connect people, businesses and opportunities across some of the world's most dynamic markets.

With 24 global races on the Formula 1® calendar and a fan base of over 830 million, the elevated partnership will provide Standard Chartered with a powerful platform to deepen client relationships and demonstrate the strength of its network, connecting clients to expertise, opportunities and markets around the world.

Standard Chartered will also become the named partner of F1® Grid Kids, supporting Formula 1®'s and Standard Chartered's shared ambition to inspire the next generation and create opportunities for young people through the sport.

As part of the expansion, Standard Chartered will continue its support of F1 ACADEMYTM as an Official Partner, helping to champion female participation in motorsport and create opportunities for women and girls to realise their potential through sport.

The announcement was made in Las Vegas at the F1® Business Summit, an event that brings together leading figures from sport, business, technology, entertainment and culture to explore the trends shaping the future of sport and business, where Standard Chartered is Presenting Partner. The new partnership status was unveiled during an on-stage moment between Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1® and Jan Metzger, Global Head of Coverage Banking, Standard Chartered.

To mark the next chapter of the partnership, Standard Chartered will take over the iconic Las Vegas Sphere [at certain times], bringing its role as a global super-connector bank to life on one of the world's most distinctive stages during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO, Formula 1®, said:“Formula 1 and Standard Chartered are both truly global organisations, with a shared ambition to connect people and create opportunities around the world. We have built a strong partnership together, and I'm delighted that Standard Chartered is expanding its commitment to become a Global Partner. It reflects the strength of our relationship and the value of Formula 1® as a platform for ambitious and exciting global brands.”

Roberto Hoornweg, CEO, Corporate & Investment Banking, Standard Chartered, said:“Becoming a Global Partner of F1® reflects the growth of our business and the power of the F1® platform. Standard Chartered operates in 20 of F1®'s 22 race markets and, in addition to building relationships with many of the sport's partners and suppliers across our network, our global partnership with F1® gives us a unique opportunity to engage with our cross-border clients where they are investing and growing.”

Judy Hsu, CEO, Wealth & Retail Banking, Standard Chartered, continued:“As a leading international wealth manager, we know our clients are increasingly global in how they live, invest and think about their wealth. They expect trusted advice, seamless connectivity and access to distinctive experiences wherever they are in the world. Our expanded partnership with F1® creates new ways to connect our clients to opportunities across our network.”

Standard Chartered:

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 55 of the world's most

dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique

diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.