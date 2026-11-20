A horrific road accident in Gujarat has gone viral after CCTV footage showed a speeding car crashing into a highway divider and flying several metres in the air. The shocking incident reportedly took place near Harshad, close to Miyani village, on the Porbandar Highway in the Dwarka region.

Dramatic footage shows how a routine trip on the highway can quickly turn into a dangerous accident. Looks like the car went out of control and hit the divider very fast impact sends the vehicle into the air before it finally crashes down some distance away.

The video has since gone viral on social media, prompting conversations on overspeeding and road safety.

What Happened On Porbandar Highway?

According to reports, the accident occurred near Harshad village on the Porbandar Highway in Gujarat. A car travelling at high speed reportedly lost control while moving along the highway. The vehicle suddenly veered towards the road divider and crashed into it. The force was so strong the car was lifted in the air and landed several metres away. The entire sequence unfolded within seconds, leaving little time for other motorists to react.

It is not known what made the driver lose control.

CCTV Camera Captures Car Flying Through The Air

The CCTV footage of the accident has made the incident particularly alarming. In the video, the speeding vehicle can be seen moving towards the divider before suddenly hitting it. Moments after the collision, the car is seen being propelled into the air.

Then the car comes crashing down on the road, adding to the impact. The footage has been shared online, with viewers shocked by the sheer force of the collision and the dangers of driving at excessive speeds.

CCTV footage shows the force of the crash but confirmed details about those inside the car are not yet available.

The reports available do not confirm how many people were inside the car and whether anyone was injured.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

रफ्तार का ऐसा पागलपन कि कार सड़क पर दौड़ते-दौड़ते हवा में उड़ गई!

द्वारका के पोरबंदर हाईवे पर तेज रफ्तार कार अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर से टकराई और कई फीट हवा में उछलकर दूर जा गिरी।

CCTV में कैद इस खौफनाक हादसे को देखकर रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे! Jeetendra Rana (@ranajeetendra4) November 18, 2026

The identities and medical condition of those involved have not been confirmed either. Further information from local authorities would be needed to determine the full extent of the accident.