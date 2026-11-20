Fund Name Ticker Distribution

Frequency Underlying Company Purpose Anthropic (ANT) Yield Shares ETF ANTY Monthly Anthropic, PBC Purpose Micron (MU) Yield Shares ETF MUY Monthly Micron Technology, Inc.



Yield Shares are single-stock ETFs that allow investors to participate in the growth of companies they believe in while earning monthly income along the way. Each ETF holds a single stock and uses covered call options on a portion of its holdings to generate enhanced*, tax-efficient monthly income, while maintaining meaningful exposure to the stock's long-term growth potential.

ANTY and MUY offer investors exposure to Anthropic and Micron and are designed to generate enhanced* monthly income through a covered call strategy tailored to each stock to capture attractive income while preserving most of the upside, written on approximately 50% of the portfolio and combined with modest leverage of approximately 25%.

“Artificial intelligence is changing how businesses operate, and Canadian investors want to be part of that growth,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer at Purpose Investments.“Many of the companies leading this shift pay little or no dividends, leaving investors to choose between growth and income. Yield Shares offer a way to pursue both: own the companies you believe in, earn enhanced* monthly income, and stay invested in their long-term growth potential.”

As investor demand continues to grow for single-stock income strategies, ANTY and MUY expand Purpose's Yield Shares suite across the artificial intelligence value chain, offering investors a new way to access innovation, growth potential, and monthly income in a single ETF.

Purpose Yield Shares Benefits:



Growth Potential: Gain exposure to the long-term growth opportunity of Anthropic, a leading AI lab, and Micron, one of the world's three major memory makers.

Monthly Income: Designed to provide enhanced* monthly income through a diversified covered call strategy written on approximately 50% of the portfolio.

Tax-Efficient Distributions: Distributions are expected to be in the form of capital gains and/or return of capital, which are typically taxed more favourably than interest income. Canadian Dollar Hedged: 100% hedged back to the Canadian dollar, reducing U.S. dollar currency risk for investors.



With the addition of ANTY and MUY, the Purpose Yield Shares suite has grown to feature 32 Yield Shares ETFs, offering an array of yield-focused strategies across Canadian, U.S. and crypto assets. The new additions reinforce Purpose Yield Shares as a leading option for investors seeking monthly income and total return from their favourite stocks and digital assets.

Purpose Investments will also rename three of its existing Yield Shares ETFs, effective November 20, 2026:

Current ETF Name New ETF Name Purpose RBC (RY) Yield Shares ETF Purpose Yield Shares RY-Linked ETF Purpose TD (TD) Yield Shares ETF Purpose Yield Shares TD-Linked ETF Purpose Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares ETF Purpose Yield Shares BNS-Linked ETF



The ticker for the Purpose Yield Shares RY-Linked ETF will also change from“RBCY” to“RYY”.

To view the full suite of Yield Shares ETFs, please visit .

About Purpose Investments

Purpose is the manager of the ETFs. Purpose is an asset management company with more than $32 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Media inquiries:

Keera Hart

...

905-580-1257

*Purpose Yield Shares funds provide "enhanced" or higher yields in the form of additional monthly distributions compared with the underlying common stock, which pays a relatively lower or no distribution yield.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the Prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from purposeinvest.com. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in the ETF will be returned to you. If securities of the ETF are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at the sole discretion of Purpose Investments.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe,” "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.