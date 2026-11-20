MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following closing, combined company expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "TUDE," giving public investors direct access to a vertically-integrated Zcash mining platform

Elizabeth B. Higgins and Simcha Wurtzel to be appointed to combined company's Board of Directors

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortitude Mining Holdings, Inc. ("Fortitude"), a vertically integrated digital asset mining platform anchored in Zcash, today announced that shareholders of HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS) ("HeartSciences"), have approved the previously announced business combination with Fortitude at a special meeting of stockholders held yesterday.

Shareholder Special Meeting

Approximately 86% of the votes cast at the special meeting were voted in favor of the business combination. The transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions, including Nasdaq approval of the combined company's listing. Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed Fortitude Mining Group, Inc., and its Class A common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TUDE."

“Today's vote paves the way for Fortitude to become a premier publicly traded Zcash mining platform,” said Jaime Leverton, CEO of Fortitude.“Our executive team has spent decades building the power portfolios and mining infrastructure required to compete at scale. With demand for financial privacy rising, our vertically integrated platform perfectly positions us to aggressively scale our operations, strengthen the Zcash network, and drive long-term value for shareholders. This is just the beginning.”

Combined Company Board of Directors

Additionally, we are pleased to announce that we have selected Elizabeth B. Higgins and Simcha Wurtzel to serve on the combined company's Board of Directors following the closing of the business combination as independent directors.



Elizabeth B. Higgins currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Oglethorpe Power Corporation and brings more than two decades of executive expertise spanning utility finance, internal controls, capital markets, and the financing of large-scale power infrastructure projects. Simcha Wurtzel currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of RECAP Investment Management Solutions and provides extensive executive financial leadership within the digital asset sector, previously serving as the principal financial officer of Grayscale Investments and holding finance leadership roles at Digital Currency Group, Inc. (“DCG”)

"Building a premier public platform for Zcash requires world class governance and deep sector expertise," said Leverton. "Elizabeth and Simcha bring exactly that. We believe Elizabeth's decades of utility finance experience and Simcha's track record scaling institutional digital asset businesses will provide invaluable strategic oversight as we finalize our listing and transition to the public markets."

Fortitude operates more than 60 MW of controlled power capacity across seven U.S. sites in New York, South Dakota, Nebraska and Texas, with a Zcash operating hash rate currently exceeding 5.4 GSol/s. Its vertically integrated model, from long-term power contracts to in-house operations and maintenance, is designed to produce Zcash at a significant discount to spot pricing.

Anticipated ZEC Contribution at Closing

As previously announced, pursuant to the merger agreement for the business combination, Fortitude is required to contribute $2 million in cash or ZEC tokens to HeartSciences in exchange for Class A shares at the closing of the transaction. Fortitude anticipates making such contribution in the form of ZEC, which may be contributed by DCG, its parent company. Fortitude expects that the combined company will liquidate the contributed ZEC for proceeds to fund certain closing costs or other expenses in connection with the business combination.

About Fortitude

Fortitude is establishing a new category of public infrastructure as a premier vertically-integrated Zcash mining platform. Following the expected closing of its business combination with HeartSciences, Fortitude is preparing to commence trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker TUDE. Like Bitcoin, Zcash relies on secure proof of work mining, but it is designed to power the privacy economy by validating transactions without exposing underlying financial data. Upon its market debut, Fortitude believes it will offer investors a regulated vehicle for direct exposure to this growing ecosystem. Driven by a seasoned management team, Fortitude pairs self-mining operations with an owned data center footprint and a controlled power portfolio to scale high conviction opportunities across the broader digital asset landscape.

For more information, visit Fortitude Mining and follow Fortitude on X at @FortitudeCrypto

In the ordinary course of business, Fortitude currently sells or otherwise monetizes all the digital assets that it mines, including ZEC. In addition, Fortitude and its affiliates and subsidiaries, including DCG, from time to time sell, pledge or otherwise monetize their digital asset holdings, including ZEC. The funds received from such sales, pledges, or other monetization activities are used to fund operating expenses and capital investments, as well as for other purposes, including to hedge exposures and realize investment gains.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as“expect,”“plan,”“will,”“would,”“believe,”“intend,”“potential,”“may” and other words of similar meaning, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to the expectation that the business combination will close, that such transaction will bring Fortitude to the public markets, the anticipated contribution being made in ZEC, the subsequent liquidation of such ZEC and the expected use of proceeds therefrom, as well as the expected leadership of the combined company. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, the following: the risk that the business combination may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the business combination; market, macroeconomic, or other conditions that could adversely affect either HeartSciences or Fortitude, or the combined company; risks related to the integration of the two companies and the management of a newly public company; risks relating to Fortitude's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of Zcash and other cryptocurrencies; and risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the definitive proxy statement filed on Schedule 14A by HeartSciences with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the business combination on October 19, 2026, HeartSciences' 2026 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on July 23, 2026, HeartSciences' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on September 14, 2026, and other HeartSciences' reports filed with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Each of HeartSciences and Fortitude expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Vikram Murali

Email: ...

Media Contact:

Annica Benning

Email: ...