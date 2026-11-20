MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction remains subject to Nasdaq approval and other closing conditions

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc.

Detailed voting results for the proposals considered at the special meeting will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We appreciate the participation and support of our shareholders,” said Andrew Simpson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences.“Today's vote is an important step toward completing our proposed business combination with Fortitude. We are working with Fortitude to satisfy the remaining closing conditions and will provide an update when the transaction closes.”

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the combined company is expected to operate as Fortitude Mining Group, Inc., and its Class A common stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol“TUDE,” subject to Nasdaq approval. Completion of the transaction remains subject to the applicable listing requirements and other closing conditions under the merger agreement.

About Fortitude

Fortitude is establishing a new category of public infrastructure as a premier vertically-integrated Zcash mining platform. Following the expected closing of its business combination with HeartSciences, Fortitude is preparing to commence trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker TUDE. Like Bitcoin, Zcash relies on secure proof of work mining, but it is designed to power the privacy economy by validating transactions without exposing underlying financial data. Upon its market debut, Fortitude believes it will offer investors a regulated vehicle for direct exposure to this growing ecosystem. Driven by a seasoned management team, Fortitude pairs self-mining operations with an owned data center footprint and a controlled power portfolio to scale high conviction opportunities across the broader digital asset landscape.

For more information, visit Fortitude Mining and follow Fortitude on X at @FortitudeCrypto



In the ordinary course of business, Fortitude currently sells or otherwise monetizes all the digital assets that it mines, including ZEC. In addition, Fortitude and its affiliates and subsidiaries, including DCG, from time to time sell, pledge or otherwise monetize their digital asset holdings, including ZEC. The funds received from such sales, pledges, or other monetization activities are used to fund operating expenses and capital investments, as well as for other purposes, including to hedge exposures and realize investment gains.

About HeartSciences Inc.

HeartSciences is a healthcare information technology company advancing the use of electrocardiography ("ECG" or "EKG") through the integration of artificial intelligence. HeartSciences' MyoVista InsightsTM platform is a device-agnostic ECG management system designed to improve clinical efficiency and decision-making. Its MyoVista wavECG device is designed to deliver conventional ECG functionality while supporting AI-enabled solutions.

For more information, visit



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning HeartSciences, Fortitude and the Proposed Transaction and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“plan,”“could,”“may,”“will,”“believe,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“goal,”“project,”“potential,”“target,”“objective,”“intend,” and other words of similar meaning, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to timing and contents of future HeartSciences' SEC filings and HeartSciences' management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the Proposed Transaction and its expected effects, perceived benefits or opportunities, including related to value creation, and the listing as“TUDE” on Nasdaq. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, the following: the risk that the Proposed Transaction may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the Proposed Transaction, including obtaining the requisite approval of the HeartSciences' shareholders; market, macroeconomic, or other conditions that could adversely affect either HeartSciences or Fortitude, or the combined company; risks related to the integration of the two companies and the management of a newly public company; risks relating to Fortitude's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of Zcash and other cryptocurrencies; and risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in HeartSciences' filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on July 23, 2026, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time, and are discussed in the definitive proxy statement filed by HeartSciences with the SEC in connection with the Proposed Transaction. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Each of HeartSciences and Fortitude expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Integrous Communications

Mark Komonoski, Partner

Phone: 877 255 8483

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