

One in four U.S. adults has a parent 65 or older and a child they're raising or supporting financially, according to Pew Research Center.

Recording two weeks of caregiving and parenting tasks helps caregivers estimate how many hours they can commit to coursework.

Family members, neighbors, and local respite programs can step in during a course's busiest weeks.

National University students take four-week courses one at a time and can request a leave of absence between courses while staying in their degree program. Past college credit can count toward a National University degree, shortening the path for caregivers who return to school.

San Diego, CA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 2026 Pew Research Center analysis found that one in four U.S. adults belongs to the“sandwich generation”, with a parent 65 or older and a child they are raising or supporting financially, a share that rises to 54% among adults in their 40s.1 During National Family Caregivers Month, National University, the San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit, is sharing a readiness check for caregiver students who want to finish a degree online while they look after a parent. The first step is logging the hours spent caring for a parent and children in a typical week.

“A lot of caregivers don't know our Student Wellness team can help with what's happening at home. Our staff can connect students with University and community resources, and students have access to free, 24/7 virtual mental healthcare from anywhere in the U.S., so support is available on their schedule,” said J.B. Robinson, PhD, dean of students at National University.

Am I ready to go back to school while caring for a parent?

Caregivers considering a return to school can look at five areas of their week: care hours, backup help, course format, advising, and rest. The signs below show what readiness looks like in each area and how to fill a gap.

Sign 1: The caregiver knows how much time family responsibilities take each week.

If not: Caregivers can log every care task over two typical weeks. Caring for a parent may involve appointments and medication pickups, along with paperwork and calls to insurers or doctors' offices. Raising children adds school drop-offs and after-school activities. Meals and driving time belong in the log for both. Comparing those hours with a work schedule helps caregivers decide how much time they can allot to a course.

Sign 2: Backup help is arranged for deadline weeks.

If not: Family members and trusted neighbors may be able to take a parent to an appointment or pick up children from school during the final week of a course or other deadline periods. Compiling a list of who can help, and how much notice each person needs, makes it easier to call on them quickly.

Sign 3: The online course load leaves room for a month when family care needs increase.

If not: Taking one class at a time gives caregivers fewer deadlines to manage during a difficult month. National University's four-week courses run back-to-back, so students only work on one course at a time.

Sign 4: The student knows which advisor to contact.

If not: The University's enrollment team can connect a new student with an advisor. National University students have dedicated academic advisors and student success coaching as part of the University's Whole Human EducationT approach.

Sign 5: The weekly schedule leaves time for rest.

If not: Caregivers can ask which wellness services a university offers and whether they're available outside regular business hours. Even a short break scheduled into each week gives them time to recharge.

What support do online universities offer students raising children while caring for an aging parent?

Universities support caregivers in different ways. When comparing schools, these students can ask whether advisors are available on evenings or weekends, whether classes include required live sessions, how often new courses start, and whether they can pause between courses without losing progress.

National University's Whole Human Education approach counts parents and caregivers among its core student groups. It pairs flexible online and hybrid programs with on-demand wellness services and community and family resources.

The average National University undergraduate is 33, and more than 80% transfer in with prior credit. Caregivers with past college credit can request a transfer evaluatio to find out which courses count toward their degree.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online College for Caregivers of Aging Parents

Question: Can I finish a degree online while caring for an aging parent?

Answer: Yes. A realistic plan accounts for the weeks when a parent needs extra help, and taking one class at a time makes those weeks more manageable.

Question: How many online classes should a family caregiver take at once?

Answer: Starting with one class shows a caregiver how coursework fits around care and work, which makes it easier to decide whether to take on more. National University's four-week courses run consecutively, so students complete one before beginning the next.

Question: What should I do if a family emergency involving my parent happens during a course?

Answer: Students should contact their instructor and academic advisor as soon as possible, ideally before the next deadline passes. They can explain the options for the current course and how each would affect financial aid and the expected graduation date. At National University, a leave of absence during an active course requires documentation of an extenuating circumstance and good standing in the course.

Question: Can I take a break from my degree if my parent's care needs increase?

Answer: Leave policies differ by university. National University students can request a leave of absence between courses for up to 180 days in a rolling 12-month period, with no additional documentation required. Returning students stay in the same degree program, and the University schedules their return course when it approves the leave.

Question: Are there academic accommodations for students who are caregivers?

Answer: Formal accommodations through a disability services office cover a student's own disability, not caregiving responsibilities. At National University, Student Accessibility Services works with students who have disabilities, while advisors handle breaks between courses and leaves of absence.

Question: What wellness support is available for students caring for an aging parent?

Answer: National University students have access to free 24/7 virtual mental healthcare from anywhere in the U.S. Student Wellness staff can also refer students to University and community resources.

Question: Does caring for an aging parent affect financial aid?

Answer: It can. On the FAFSA, an independent student's family size includes a parent who lives with them and receives more than half of their support from the student, as long as that support continues through the award year. The form doesn't ask about caregiving costs, but the financial aid office can say whether those costs qualify for review as a special circumstance.

Source:

1 Horowitz, Juliana Menasce. More Than Half of Americans in Their 40s Are Sandwiched Between an Aging Parent and Their Own Children. Pew Research Center, Aug. 27, 2026.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.

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