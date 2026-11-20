MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maple Grove, Minnesota, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday night passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, a bipartisan permitting reform package aimed at speeding the development of energy and other critical infrastructure. The measure passed 62-33 and now heads to the U.S. House.

Darrick Moe, president and CEO of the Minnesota Rural Electric Association, issued the following statement:

“We applaud the Senate for coming together in bipartisan fashion to advance meaningful permitting reform. It shouldn't take longer and cost more than necessary to build the infrastructure needed to meet growing electricity demand. A more predictable permitting process will help keep projects moving, control costs and keep the grid reliable. We encourage the House to build on this bipartisan progress and get permitting reform across the finish line.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act represents a bipartisan effort to update federal permitting and environmental review processes for energy and other infrastructure projects. The legislation seeks to reduce delays and provide greater certainty for projects moving through the federal permitting process.

Not-for-profit electric cooperatives are investing in the infrastructure needed to meet growing electricity demand while maintaining reliable and affordable service for their members. A more efficient and predictable permitting process will help reduce costly delays and keep critical energy projects moving forward. Reducing delays will help control costs and ensure the grid keeps pace with the growing needs of Minnesota homes, farms and businesses.

CONTACT: Joe Miller Minnesota Rural Electric Association 7634247235...