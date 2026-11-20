IES Holdings Reports Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results Board Authorizes Additional $350 Million For Share Repurchase Program
| IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|1,390.0
|$
|897.8
|$
|4,477.9
|$
|3,371.5
|Cost of services
|1,016.1
|664.8
|3,288.6
|2,512.0
|Gross profit
|373.8
|233.0
|1,189.3
|859.5
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|157.9
|128.6
|584.3
|475.0
|Contingent consideration
|-
|0.1
|0.4
|1.1
|Gain on sale of assets
|(1.2
|)
|-
|(1.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Operating income
|217.2
|104.3
|605.7
|383.5
|Interest and other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(0.4
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(3.4
|)
|(1.8
|)
|Gain (loss) on marketable securities
|(3.8
|)
|3.7
|76.6
|8.3
|Other income, net
|3.7
|1.3
|7.2
|3.9
|Income from operations before income taxes and equity method investment income
|216.6
|108.8
|686.0
|393.9
|Provision for income taxes
|(58.1
|)
|(21.3
|)
|(176.1
|)
|(96.8
|)
|Equity method investment income
|24.3
|14.8
|28.5
|14.8
|Net income
|182.8
|102.2
|538.4
|311.8
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(0.5
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(1.8
|)
|(5.8
|)
|Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc.
|$
|182.3
|$
|101.8
|$
|536.6
|$
|306.0
|Computation of earnings per share:
|Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc.
|$
|182.3
|$
|101.8
|$
|536.6
|$
|306.0
|Increase in noncontrolling interest
|(0.5
|)
|(1.3
|)
|(1.1
|)
|(2.9
|)
|Net income attributable to common stockholders of IES Holdings, Inc.
|$
|181.8
|$
|100.5
|$
|535.5
|$
|303.1
|Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders(1):
|Basic
|$
|4.56
|$
|2.53
|$
|13.44
|$
|7.61
|Diluted
|$
|4.50
|$
|2.49
|$
|13.24
|$
|7.51
|Shares used in the computation of earnings per share(1):
|Basic (in thousands)
|39,843
|39,709
|39,830
|39,835
|Diluted (in thousands)
|40,448
|40,308
|40,442
|40,366
(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in August 2026.
| IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)
(UNAUDITED)
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|155.1
|$
|127.2
|Marketable securities
|288.9
|104.6
|Accounts receivable:
|Trade, net of allowance
|989.6
|552.2
|Retainage
|169.6
|99.9
|Inventories
|138.5
|111.5
|Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
|163.1
|69.2
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|41.5
|20.9
|Total current assets
|1,946.4
|1,085.5
|Property and equipment, net
|381.4
|183.2
|Goodwill
|129.6
|107.8
|Intangible assets, net
|50.0
|41.6
|Investments
|88.2
|59.7
|Deferred tax assets
|6.1
|16.1
|Operating right of use assets
|108.9
|88.4
|Other non-current assets
|11.4
|13.3
|Total assets
|$
|2,721.9
|$
|1,595.7
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|714.2
|$
|456.5
|Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings
|492.8
|176.8
|Total current liabilities
|1,207.0
|633.4
|Operating long-term lease liabilities
|81.2
|62.0
|Other tax liabilities
|4.0
|6.8
|Other non-current liabilities
|14.5
|5.5
|Total liabilities
|1,306.6
|707.7
|Noncontrolling interest
|5.8
|4.0
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock(1)
|0.4
|0.4
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(145.5
|)
|(127.8
|)
|Additional paid-in capital(1)
|218.1
|210.4
|Retained earnings
|1,336.3
|800.8
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,409.4
|884.0
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,721.9
|$
|1,595.7
(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in August 2026.
| IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)
(UNAUDITED)
|Year Ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|538.4
|$
|311.8
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Bad debt expense
|3.4
|3.4
|Deferred financing cost amortization
|0.6
|0.5
|Depreciation and amortization
|63.3
|46.9
|Gain on sale of assets
|(1.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Non-cash compensation expense
|15.0
|12.9
|Deferred income tax and other non-cash tax adjustments, net
|13.7
|(3.3
|)
|Unrealized gain on marketable securities
|(36.6
|)
|(7.5
|)
|Gain on remeasurement of previously held investment upon acquisition
|(2.8
|)
|-
|Equity method investment income
|(28.5
|)
|(14.8
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Marketable securities
|(151.7
|)
|(62.1
|)
|Accounts receivable
|(418.3
|)
|(79.9
|)
|Inventories
|(24.8
|)
|4.1
|Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
|(83.8
|)
|(8.7
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(85.1
|)
|(16.5
|)
|Other non-current assets
|(0.7
|)
|(1.6
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|239.3
|86.5
|Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings
|315.0
|16.1
|Other non-current liabilities
|9.3
|(1.8
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|364.5
|286.1
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(163.1
|)
|(67.3
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|2.9
|0.8
|Cash paid in conjunction with business combinations, net of cash acquired
|(143.1
|)
|(44.9
|)
|Purchases of equity investments
|-
|(52.4
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(303.3
|)
|(163.7
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Borrowings of debt
|190.0
|996.4
|Repayments of debt
|(190.0
|)
|(996.4
|)
|Cash paid for finance leases
|(4.4
|)
|(4.4
|)
|Purchase of noncontrolling interest
|-
|(40.0
|)
|Settlement of contingent consideration liability
|(2.5
|)
|(1.5
|)
|Distribution to noncontrolling interest
|(1.4
|)
|(8.6
|)
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(25.0
|)
|(41.6
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(33.3
|)
|(96.1
|)
|NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|27.9
|26.3
|CASH and CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period
|127.2
|100.8
|CASH and CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period
|$
|155.1
|$
|127.2
| IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|Communications
|$
|515.8
|$
|335.4
|$
|1,688.5
|$
|1,140.6
|Residential
|320.3
|320.5
|1,216.1
|1,304.5
|Infrastructure Solutions
|269.9
|143.5
|826.6
|498.7
|Commercial & Industrial
|287.3
|106.8
|799.5
|436.8
|Corporate/Eliminations
|(3.3
|)
|(8.4
|)
|(52.8
|)
|(9.1
|)
|Total revenue
|$
|1,390.0
|$
|897.8
|$
|4,477.9
|$
|3,371.5
|Operating income (loss)
|Communications
|$
|87.8
|$
|50.5
|$
|290.0
|$
|166.5
|Residential
|8.5
|23.9
|40.1
|103.8
|Infrastructure Solutions
|63.5
|36.1
|194.4
|118.5
|Commercial & Industrial
|77.7
|11.5
|163.1
|47.3
|Corporate/Eliminations
|(20.3
|)
|(17.6
|)
|(81.9
|)
|(52.5
|)
|Total operating income
|$
|217.2
|$
|104.3
|$
|605.7
|$
|383.5
IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
TO IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc.
|$
|182.3
|101.8
|$
|536.6
|$
|306.0
|(Gain) loss on marketable securities
|3.8
|(3.7
|)
|(76.6
|)
|(8.3
|)
|Equity method investment income (1)
|(24.3
|)
|(14.8
|)
|(28.5
|)
|(14.8
|)
|Acquisition-related compensation expense (2)
|1.4
|-
|6.4
|-
|Provision for income taxes
|58.1
|21.3
|176.1
|96.8
|Adjusted income from operations before income taxes
|221.3
|104.6
|614.0
|379.7
|Adjusted tax expense (3)
|(56.2
|)
|(27.6
|)
|(154.2
|)
|(101.9
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc.
|165.1
|77.0
|459.8
|277.8
|Adjustments for computation of earnings per share:
|Increase in noncontrolling interest
|(0.5
|)
|(1.3
|)
|(1.1
|)
|(2.9
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|164.6
|$
|75.7
|$
|458.7
|$
|274.9
|Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|4.13
|1.91
|$
|11.52
|6.90
|Diluted
|$
|4.07
|1.88
|$
|11.34
|6.81
|Shares used in the computation of earnings per share:
|Basic (in thousands)
|39,843
|39,709
|39,830
|39,835
|Diluted (in thousands)
|40,448
|40,308
|40,442
|40,366
| (1) Represents gains recorded by our equity investment, Jett Texas Company LLC, related to its investment in the CB&I storage solutions business.
(2) Represents expense associated with change in control awards and other stock-based compensation for former CEO and CFO of Gulf Island, to be paid out in cash upon completion of their employment agreements.
(3) Adjusted for the tax impact of adjustments to pretax income above.
| IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc.
|$
|182.3
|$
|101.8
|$
|536.6
|$
|306.0
|Equity method investment income
|(24.3
|)
|(14.8
|)
|(28.5
|)
|(14.8
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|58.1
|21.3
|176.1
|96.8
|Interest expense
|0.4
|0.5
|3.4
|1.8
|(Gain) loss on marketable securities
|3.8
|(3.7
|)
|(76.6
|)
|(8.3
|)
|Other income, net
|(3.7
|)
|(1.3
|)
|(7.2
|)
|(3.8
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|17.6
|12.2
|63.3
|46.9
|EBITDA
|$
|234.3
|$
|116.0
|$
|667.1
|$
|424.6
|Non-cash equity compensation expense
|3.9
|3.5
|15.0
|12.9
|Acquisition-related compensation expense(1)
|1.4
|-
|6.4
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|239.5
|$
|119.5
|$
|688.5
|$
|437.5
|(1)Represents expense associated with change in control awards and other stock-based compensation for former CEO and CFO of Gulf Island, to be paid out in cash upon completion of their employment agreements.
| IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF BACKLOG DATA
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)
(UNAUDITED)
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Remaining Performance Obligations
|Agreements without an enforceable obligation(1)
|Backlog
|Remaining Performance Obligations
|Agreements without an enforceable obligation(1)
|Backlog
|Remaining Performance Obligations
|Agreements without an enforceable obligation(1)
|Backlog
|(Dollars in millions)
|Communications
|$
|2,003.3
|$
|150.6
|$
|2,153.9
|$
|1,329.3
|$
|282.8
|$
|1,612.1
|$
|692.2
|$
|63.6
|$
|755.8
|Residential
|297.0
|79.1
|376.1
|278.3
|103.5
|381.8
|252.0
|121.5
|373.6
|Infrastructure Solutions(2)
|310.5
|885.1
|1,195.6
|355.5
|773.7
|1,129.2
|128.7
|490.5
|619.2
|Commercial & Industrial
|872.1
|360.1
|1,232.3
|838.5
|563.5
|1,402.0
|613.6
|11.5
|625.2
|Total
|$
|3,482.9
|$
|1,474.9
|$
|4,957.9
|$
|2,801.6
|$
|1,723.5
|$
|4,525.1
|$
|1,686.5
|$
|687.1
|$
|2,373.8
|(1)Our backlog contains signed agreements and letters of intent which we do not have a legal right to enforce prior to work starting. These arrangements are excluded from remaining performance obligations until work begins.
|(2)In January 2026, Infrastructure Solutions acquired $29.1 million of remaining performance obligations and backlog in connection with the acquisition of Gulf Island.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment