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Miami Art Week Presented by PNC Bank

Six panel discussions on December 3 and 5 explore art collecting, environmental change, digital art and the people shaping Miami's cultural identity.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miami Art WeekTM will present six panel discussions at Gables Art Cinema in Coral Gables on Thursday, December 3 and at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami on Saturday, December 5. The Forum/Panel Discussion Series brings together artists, photographers, filmmakers, collectors and leaders from cultural institutions and business as part of Miami Art WeekTM 2026, November 30–December 6.SESSION 1 AT GABLES ART CINEMAThursday, December 3, 2026 | 4–9 p.m. ET | Coral Gables4:30–5:30 p.m. | Value in Motion: Art, Markets, and the Evolving Language of OwnershipWhat gives an artwork value, and what does a collector acquire when a work changes hands? Experts in appraisal, art law, private banking, art storage and market analysis will look at how shifting markets and collecting practices affect those questions. The discussion will cover the role of provenance in establishing a work's history, the importance of authenticity and the intellectual property considerations that arise as works circulate among artists, collectors and institutions.Moderator: Renee PesciPanelists: Tara Finley, Clarissa Rodriguez, Heather Falmen, Thomas Burns and Alican Arcasoy6–7 p.m. | Earthlines: Creative Witnessing in a World Under PressureArtists, photographers, a conservation filmmaker and environmental organization leaders will discuss how creative work can make changes in the natural world visible. The panel will consider how an image, a film or a work made in response to a particular place can document ecological shifts and give audiences a way to engage with them. The conversation will also look at how artists choose what to show when the changes they observe play out over years.Moderator: Katharine J. MachPanelists: Jack Lighton, Adam Roberti, Ekaterina Sky, Luca Martinez, Beatriz Chachamovits and Adriane Stark7:30–8:30 p.m. | City in Focus: Image-Makers Shaping Miami's Cultural IdentityMiami's neighborhoods are often seen through images made for very different audiences. Photojournalists, photographers, filmmakers and arts leaders will discuss how their work records the city as it changes, whose stories become part of its visual history and how images can challenge familiar ideas about Miami. The conversation will consider what it takes to build a record that reflects the city's communities and can be revisited as those neighborhoods evolve.Moderator: Alexandra MartinezPanelists: Carl Juste, Al Diaz, Marie Elena Angulo, Yanatha Desouvre and Chris HaSESSION 2 AT FROST SCIENCESaturday, December 5, 2026 | 11 a.m.–4 p.m. ET | Downtown Miami11 a.m.–noon | Creative Currents: Culture, Commerce, and the Making of Miami's Global AppealLeaders working in economic development, film, tourism, experiential design and downtown development will examine what Miami's cultural activity contributes to the city's economy and international reputation. The panel will consider how exhibitions, screenings and other experiences attract audiences, give creative businesses opportunities to grow and influence how visitors understand Miami. It will also look at how cultural programming can serve residents and help shape the places where they live and work.Moderator: Donald D. Slesnick IIPanelists: Rodrick Miller, James Woolley, Grisette Roque Marcos, Carina Segredo and Michaeljohn Green12:30–1:30 p.m. | Pixels of Truth: Digital Art, Visual Culture, and the New FrontierArtists working across generative, multimedia and contemporary digital art will discuss what happens to the visual record when images are built from code, data or interactive environments. The panel will explore how those tools change what artists can observe and represent, from using data to reveal patterns to creating settings that audiences can explore. The discussion will also consider how artistic choices shape what viewers take away from work made with emerging media.Moderator: O. Gustavo PlasenciaPanelists: Alian Martinez Rives, Fabiola Larios, Daniela Kronvall, KatMoon Landes and Marlon Barrios Solano2–3 p.m. | Marking the Moment: Graffiti, Muralism, and the Evolution of Public SpaceGraffiti and murals can record the concerns, histories and identities of a neighborhood in the places where people encounter them every day. Artists, curators and public arts leaders will examine how work on walls and in shared spaces responds to social change and contributes to the way a community remembers its past. The conversation will bring together perspectives from muralism, graffiti, public art programs and the institutions that document these practices.Moderator: Daniela JeanPanelists: Xavier Cortada, Patricia Romeu, Rina Gitlin, Sergio J. Quinonez (SURGE), Stephanie Kassoy and Alan KetFollowing the final panel at Frost Science on Saturday, Miami Media FestivalTM will screen a selection of short and micro-short films submitted to the 2026 festival.Tickets and Program InformationFor tickets and program updates, visit or email....About Miami Art WeekTMMiami Art WeekTM is one of the world's largest international gatherings of art, culture and creativity, bringing the global art community to Greater Miami and Miami Beach each year. The 2026 edition takes place November 30–December 6 across Wynwood, Coral Gables, Downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The regionwide celebration encompasses more than 20 independently produced international art fairs, approximately 1,200 participating galleries, thousands of artists and hundreds of exhibitions, satellite events, cultural experiences and community-led programs.Miami Art WeekTM connects artists, collectors, galleries, cultural institutions, global brands and creative leaders through exhibitions, public conversations and events that bring together local and international arts communities.Official 2026 programming includes the arteNXTTM Contemporary Art Exhibition, the photoMIAMIPhotography Exhibition and the Official Miami Art Week Kickoff PartyTM, each presented by PNC Bank. It also includes Miami Media FestivalTM, the Forum/Panel Discussion Series, VIP receptions and community programming.Through the ARTWEEKTM platform and the Art WeekTM destination network, Miami Art WeekTM develops year-round opportunities to discover artists and exhibitions, build cultural partnerships and connect creative communities across cities.

Mia Cavaco

Miami Art Week, LLC

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Miami Art WeekTM 2026 Announces Six Panel Discussions in Coral Gables and Downtown Miami News Provided By Miami Art Week, LLC November 20, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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