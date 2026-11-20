Kiku Sharda discusses character comedy, the craft of acting and AI in entertainment on Tomorrow, Today.

Kiku Sharda discusses building comic characters, improvising with Kapil Sharma, his path from an MBA to television and what AI means for actors.

- Kiku ShardaSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Kiku Sharda, the Indian actor and comedian known for the many characters he has played on Kapil Sharma's comedy shows. In the conversation, Sharda discusses his path from a Mumbai business family to television comedy, how he builds his characters and what artificial intelligence (AI) could mean for actors and audiences.Sharda describes himself in the episode as an introvert who grew up in Bandra, Mumbai, in a Marwari business family. He says his father wanted all three of his sons to earn an MBA before choosing a career, so he completed one and ran a small events company while performing in theater, including a professional play he joined at 19 that toured Dubai, London and Hong Kong. His first television role came in 2003 as Hobo in the Star Plus series "Hatim," which he credits with convincing his family, and himself, that acting could be a full-time career.Topics covered in the episode include:- How putting on a costume and looking in the mirror help him become characters such as Palak, Bachcha Yadav and Achcha Yadav- Building a back story for each character with the show's writers so audiences believe the person is real- Improvising on stage with Kapil Sharma, and why the show keeps rolling when something unscripted happens- The differences between theater, television and film, and the technical craft of acting for the camera- Deepfakes, consent and an offer he received to let a film use his face and voice without his taking part in the shoot- A live experiment in which Natarajan asked an AI system to suggest Sharda's next comic character, and Sharda's wish to take on serious and even dark rolesSharda explains that his transformation into a character begins with the costume. "Once I see myself in the mirror dressed up as someone else, then the character takes over," he said.After about 25 years in the industry, he also says he wants to keep growing beyond comedy. "I don't call myself a comedian. I call myself an actor. So I want to do everything that comes under the basket of being an actor," Sharda said.On AI, Sharda said that if a theater offered several films made entirely with AI alongside one made with real actors, he would probably choose the one with real actors. He added that he wants any viral success to come from his own work, not from content created without his consent."This is a classic example of AI being a support system versus AI which is replacing humans," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today. "That should be the journey of AI systems, that they don't replace us, because we are humans and we have something deep which makes us human."The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=es8pXTGZSNcAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Kiku ShardaKiku Sharda, born Raghavendra Amarnath Sharda, is an Indian actor and comedian. Born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and raised in Mumbai, he is known for television roles including Hobo in "Hatim," a constable on the long-running series "F.I.R." and a range of characters on "Comedy Nights with Kapil," "The Kapil Sharma Show" and "The Great Indian Kapil Show." His film work includes "Angrezi Medium" (2020).About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Kiku Sharda x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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After 25 Years in Entertainment, Actor Kiku Sharda Tells Tomorrow, Today Why He Still Prefers Real Performers to AI News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 20, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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