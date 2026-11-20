MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence grows more powerful and quantum computers move closer to practical reality, the security systems that protect banks, payments, and digital assets are facing a new kind of risk. Much of today's financial technology relies on traditional cryptographic systems that experts warn could eventually be compromised by sufficiently advanced quantum computers.

Splendor Labs SA has built a practical answer: the Splendor Quantum Chain, a live blockchain designed from the ground up with post-quantum security. Unlike networks that plan to introduce quantum protection later, Splendor Quantum integrates it at its core, securing transactions, digital identities, and ownership records using NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptographic technology, including ML-DSA-65 digital signatures, with additional support for ML-DSA-44 and ML-DSA-87.

Why This Matters for Financial Institutions

Banks and asset managers are increasingly moving real-world assets, such as real estate, investment funds, bonds, and government treasuries, onto blockchain networks through a process known as tokenization. These digital records of ownership may need to remain secure for decades. If their underlying cryptographic protection becomes vulnerable in the future, the integrity and security of these assets could be placed at risk.

Major financial institutions, including BlackRock, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Franklin Templeton, and Fidelity, are already exploring or implementing tokenization initiatives. Building these systems on infrastructure designed with quantum-resistant security from day one can reduce long-term cryptographic risks and help institutions prepare for evolving cybersecurity requirements.

Built for AI, Superintelligence, and the Quantum Internet

In today's rapidly evolving digital economy, AI agents are beginning to trade, settle payments, manage assets, and interact autonomously. This creates an increasing need for secure digital identities, verifiable transactions, and trusted communication between machines, institutions, and individuals.

Splendor Quantum Chain provides post-quantum authentication and settlement infrastructure designed to support both traditional financial operations and AI-driven activity.

However, Splendor Labs' technological vision extends far beyond today's artificial intelligence applications. The company is developing infrastructure intended to serve as a foundational security and transaction layer for future artificial superintelligence, autonomous digital economies, and the emerging quantum internet.

As increasingly intelligent systems begin to communicate, exchange value, and operate independently, the need for secure identities, cryptographically verifiable interactions, and resilient financial infrastructure will become even more critical. Splendor Labs aims to provide the underlying technology that enables these systems to interact securely on a global scale.

As Todor Ivanov, Founder and CEO of Splendor Labs, has stated:

“Our ambition is not simply to build another blockchain or another digital wallet. We are building the technological foundation for a new generation of digital security.”

The company is focused on working with financial institutions, technology companies, and global enterprises to strengthen digital security while supporting integration with existing technological environments.

Practical Benefits for Financial Institutions and Enterprises

* Protection designed to address future quantum threats to digital ownership, identities, and transaction records.

* A quantum-resistant foundation for the long-term tokenization of real-world assets.

* Support for AI agents, autonomous systems, and future superintelligent technologies requiring trustworthy identity and settlement.

* Self-custody solutions and integration approaches designed to work within existing institutional environments.

* A technological foundation for the emerging quantum internet, where secure communication, digital ownership, and machine-to-machine transactions will become increasingly important.

With its blockchain network live, digital wallets available, and advanced institutional security technologies, Splendor Labs is positioning quantum-resistant infrastructure as a critical component of the next generation of global finance and digital technology.

The company's long-term vision is to move beyond conventional blockchain applications and help establish the security backbone for an interconnected world of financial institutions, intelligent machines, autonomous economies, and future quantum networks.

About Splendor Labs SA

Splendor Labs SA develops post-quantum security infrastructure, blockchain systems, and AI-native digital technologies. Its ecosystem includes the Splendor Quantum Chain, digital wallets, quantum-resistant authentication solutions, and related security technologies.

Through its expanding technological ecosystem, Splendor Labs aims to become a foundational infrastructure provider for secure digital finance, artificial intelligence, future superintelligent systems, and the next-generation quantum internet.

Todor Ivanov

Splendor Labs SA

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