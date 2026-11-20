Most unused pensions will fall within Inheritance Tax from 6 April 2027. Beaumont Wealth shares three steps to help families review their plans in time.

- Mark EvansCHESTER, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pensions and Inheritance Tax: five months until new rules take effectBeaumont Wealth, an independent financial planning firm, is highlighting the changes to the Inheritance Tax (IHT) treatment of pensions that will take effect on 6th April 2027. The new rules will bring most unused pension funds and pension death benefits within the scope of IHT, affecting how some estates are valued and potentially increasing the tax liability for families inheriting pension wealth.What are the changes to Inheritance Tax?The recent Autumn Budget confirmed that from 6th April 2027, most unused pension funds and death benefits will fall within the scope of Inheritance Tax. This means pensions that have traditionally been passed on outside an estate for Inheritance Tax purposes will, in most cases, need to be included when calculating the value of the estate.For families with significant pension savings, this could increase the amount of Inheritance Tax payable and reduce the inheritance passed on to beneficiaries.Understanding the value of your estateIncluding unused pension funds in the IHT calculation could increase the total value of some estates, potentially bringing more assets within the scope of IHT.The existing IHT allowances will continue to apply, meaning not every estate containing pension savings will have an IHT liability. Understanding the value of your pensions alongside property, savings, and other assets is important when assessing the potential impact.Pension arrangements and beneficiariesThe value of existing pension savings, including any forgotten pension pots, will be an important consideration when assessing the potential impact of the changes.Existing pension beneficiary nominations and expressions of wishes may also need to be considered as part of wider estate planning.Wider estate and retirement planningThe changes also raise questions about how pensions fit into wider estate and retirement planning.Some people may consider whether their existing approach to pension withdrawals remains appropriate, particularly where they have previously intended to leave unused pension savings to beneficiaries.Any changes to pension arrangements could have wider financial implications, particularly for income tax, investment growth, and retirement income.Planning ahead for the changesMark Evans, Managing Director at Beaumont Wealth, says:“The changes to the Inheritance Tax treatment of pensions represent a significant shift in how some estates will be assessed from April 2027.For people with substantial pension savings, it will be important to understand how these assets fit into the overall value of their estate and whether their existing pension and estate planning arrangements remain appropriate.The key is to understand how everything fits together and whether any changes to existing arrangements may be appropriate before the new rules come into effect.”Understanding your potential Inheritance Tax liabilityBeaumont Wealth's Inheritance Tax calculator uses the current IHT allowances to help estimate whether Inheritance Tax could be due on an estate and, if so, how much.As the pension changes approach, reviewing the value of your estate and how different assets are treated for IHT purposes could help identify areas that may need further consideration.About Beaumont WealthAn independent financial planning firm with over 25 years' experience, Beaumont Wealth specialises in pensions, retirement and later-life planning, investment management, and Inheritance Tax planning for individuals, families, and businesses across Shropshire, Cheshire, and North Wales.Beaumont Wealth is a Chartered firm and ranked 6th in the FT Adviser's Top 50 Boutique Financial Advisers 2025.For further information, visit or call 0330 124 7860

Mark Evans

Beaumont Wealth

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