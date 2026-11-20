MENAFN - IANS) Antalya, Nov 20 (IANS) As the UN climate summit COP31 enters its final hours in Antalya on Friday, observers, scientists and civil rights activists were aghast as references to fossil fuels, loss and damage, and the adaptation fund for developing nations appeared to vanish from the negotiating draft while the planet is on track to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming.

However, ministers remained deadlocked over some of the summit's toughest questions: who pays, how fast the world moves away from fossil fuels and whether a greener future can be called“just” if poorer countries cannot afford it.

Upset over the negotiating text, Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, told IANS,“Antalya is in danger of being the worst COP ever.”

Joining the issue, Harjeet Singh, Global Convenor, Fill the Fund campaign, remarked,“Civil society firmly rejects this COP31 draft text. It erases fossil fuels, deletes the money and buries the just transition, and we will not put our name to it. We call on developing country governments not to sign away their people's survival for a deal that offers workshops instead of finance.”

He told IANS that their message to rich countries is simple: "Stop blocking."

“Put real money on the table for adaptation, for loss and damage, and for developing countries to move away from fossil fuels. And cut your own emissions at home, in line with your fair share. You caused this crisis. You have the money. What you lack is the will, and history will judge you for it,” he said.

Power Shift Africa head Adow said rich countries bear an enormous responsibility for this failure. They demand ambition from developing countries, then block the public finance that would help make that ambition possible.

“You cannot keep your foot on the brake and complain that other countries are not moving fast enough,” he added.

He said the COP presidents (Turkey and Australia)“want to tell us this has been a great COP. Well, as things stand, I can tell you this is the worst COP ever. Overseeing a failing summit is bad enough. Trying to sell it as a success rubs salt into the wounds of the people who need it to deliver.”

“Look at the text in front of us. The references to fossil fuels have disappeared. How can governments claim to be tackling the climate crisis while refusing even to name its principal cause? Removing those words from a document will not remove the pollution from the atmosphere. It simply exposes how far these negotiations have become detached from what is needed outside this conference centre.”

On adaptation, Adow said, repeating the promise to triple finance is not enough.

“We need to know what that means, who will provide the money and when it will reach people. Countries drowning in debt need resources they can use, without being pushed further into debt to protect themselves from a crisis they did little to cause.”

As the clock is running down, Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), an intergovernmental organisation of low-lying coastal and small island countries, said without the science the Presidencies have no legitimate basis for decision-making.

“The best available science must anchor this process, and the text must explicitly state that the IPCC provides this.”

It said the world is heading into the second Global Stocktake while grappling with gaps in implementing the first Global Stocktake.

“We are far behind with the reduction of emissions, yet there is no mention of fossil fuels, which is imperative to emissions reduction.

“Also, tripling adaptation finance is imperative. The language must be stronger, with a specific number and noting the initiation of the process toward achieving the goal.”

It added they cannot delude themselves into thinking meaningful progress is being made if“we agree to a weak final text”.

An observer remarked,“So COP31 will likely roll late into Friday and Saturday. Anger among some states -- notably Panama and Nepal -- at the lack of ambition on the table given worsening impacts is palpable.”

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at...)