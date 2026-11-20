MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam on Friday announced that female candidates appearing for police recruitment physical tests will no longer miss out on their opportunity if their menstrual cycle coincides with their scheduled test date.

Under the proposed state policy, eligible candidates will be granted an extension of five to six days following a medical examination.

Minister Kadam said that candidates menstruating on the day of their ground/physical test can receive an extension of roughly 5 to 6 days (up to about a week) after medical evaluation, with provisions to consider additional time if a candidate's condition warrants it.

Extensions will be granted based on a health check-up by medical personnel/health teams assessing the candidate's condition.

He noted that roughly 90% of police recruitment aspirants come from rural areas, including a large number of women. Alongside rescheduling tests, officials highlighted the need for better basic facilities at recruitment centres-including proper toilets, sanitary pads, changing areas, drinking water, and rest spaces.

Minister Kadam stated that official guidelines detailing the exact application process, documentation, and implementation rules will be issued, and candidates should follow official recruitment authorities and portals for updates.

The minister's announcement is important as the police recruitment relies heavily on both written exams and physical endurance tests-such as 100-meter and 800-meter sprints, shot put, and long jump-which require months of training.

A home department official noted that bodily changes during menstruation affect individuals differently and can impact running and physical capacity. Symptoms such as severe abdominal cramps, lower back pain, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, nausea, or muscle soreness can make peak physical performance difficult on test day, raising fears among aspirants that months of preparation could go to waste.

While candidates and aspirants have welcomed the move as a sensitive step that treats menstruation as a natural physiological process rather than a barrier to opportunity, details regarding exact eligibility across specific recruitment drives, designated medical examiners, required paperwork, and formal standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be governed by the forthcoming official directives.

Aspirants are advised to monitor official recruitment notices and coordinate with designated recruitment centres when formal rules are published, said the government release.