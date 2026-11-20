MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted a fresh status report regarding the agency's probe into the rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August 2024.

This is the 14th status report submitted by the CBI since the agency started its investigation in the matter in 2024, following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

At the same time, this is the second status report submitted by the new Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI probing the matter, which is headed by Sandipani Garg, who replaced the previous Investigating Officer, Seema Pahuja.

Sources aware of the development said that in the three-page status report submitted at the trial court at Sealdah in central Kolkata on Friday, the SIT of the CBI had highlighted some new points surfacing in the course of the investigation.

It is learnt that a member of the CBI's new SIT had recently talked to the parents of the victim and got some interesting clues that will be crucial in carrying out the investigation. All of these have been mentioned in the fresh status report submitted to the trial court on Monday.

The members of the new SIT had also talked to several persons who were present near the scene of the crime on that night.

CCTV footage, various electronic devices and several documents have also been collected by the CBI. The investigators also spoke to the people present at the crematorium where the body of the victim was cremated.

The court had directed the CBI to submit its next status report on January 4 next year. In the past, the parents of the victim had accused the CBI of adopting a lackadaisical approach in investigating the matter.

The probe in the matter was started by the Kolkata Police and later the charge of the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

The victim's parents have accused the central agency of just signing on the dotted lines outlined by the Kolkata Police.