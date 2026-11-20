MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) A political row erupted over Congress MP Imran Masood's allegation that cricketer Mohammed Siraj was left out of India's playing XI in the first Test against New Zealand because of his religion, with several BJP leaders accusing him of communalising sports, while opposition leaders defended his concerns about alleged discrimination against minorities.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National Secretary Rohan Gupta criticised Masood's remarks, saying that bringing religion into cricket was inappropriate and reflected a tendency to view every issue through the lens of appeasement.

“What could be more shameful than this? A national political party is now trying to bring religion into cricket as well. This reflects their mindset. They seek to view everything through the lens of appeasement. Cricket is a sport which brings the whole nation together. How can one raise the issue of religion here? This is the attitude that the nation has rejected,” Gupta said.

BJP spokesperson Aniket Nikam also hit out at the Congress MP, urging him not to create divisions in society by linking a player's selection to religion or caste.

“The athletes of our country play in the name of our Tricolour. They play in the name of our country, not in the name of any community, religion or caste. Nor is their selection based on which community, caste or religion they belong to. Their selection is based on whether they play well or not,” Nikam said.

He added that attempts to create divisions over sports would not contribute to social progress and would not be accepted by the people.

BJP Minority Morcha Mumbai President Wasim Khan described Masood's statement as unfortunate and questioned the basis of his allegation. He said sports institutions had independent selection processes and that players were chosen on the basis of their performance.

“Every institution is independent to select players in its own way. Here, if you have talent, your selection is guaranteed,” Khan said.

He also asked Masood to compare the number of cricketers selected for the Indian team before and after 2014, arguing that selection decisions were taken through established institutional processes.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said the Congress should apologise for Masood's remarks, questioning why a communal angle was being brought into sports.

“If Imran is an MP, his party should apologise for this. He should engage in politics, but what kind of politics is he bringing into sports through such statements? What does he want to achieve? The selection of players is handled by a separate selection committee,” Pal said.

However, NCP (SP) National Spokesperson Naseem Siddiqui supported Masood's concerns, alleging that Muslims faced discrimination in different fields, including administration, sports, music and academia.

“The impressions that Imran Masood ji has presented are completely right. Discrimination is certainly happening in this country, particularly against minorities,” Siddiqui said.

He alleged that Muslim professionals and public figures faced obstacles because of their religious identity, adding that even a talented player with a Muslim name could face attempts to hold him back.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi, meanwhile, said,“I do not have complete information about this, but the attitude of the Bharatiya Janata Party is not hidden from anyone. I would advise the BJP not to bring any kind of communal angle into the field of sports.”

He added that players should be encouraged irrespective of their religion and that the issue should be viewed in the context of national honour rather than the standing of any individual player.

“There should be no controversy in sports. Our players, irrespective of the religion they belong to, should be encouraged. The question is about the country's honour, not the honour of any one player. Therefore, there should be no communal feelings of any kind in this matter,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Masood had claimed that Siraj was not included in India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand because of his identity and religion. The BJP described the Congress MP's remark as“hateful”.