Dubai State Of AI Report 2026 Tracks Dubai's Shift From Pilots To Production And Its Transformation Into An AI-Enabled City
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Launched by Digital Dubai in collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation during Dubai Future Week 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori:
-
Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, Dubai is advancing a new model for cities, where AI enables a more integrated and proactive government ecosystem that response to people's needs
The next phase calls for a shift from measuring technology adoption to assessing its impact on people's lives, while embedding trust and responsibility as AI adoption expands.
-
Dubai AI Report provides an important framework for assessing the city's progress, understanding its transformation journey, and anticipating the opportunities and challenges that will shape the next phase
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment