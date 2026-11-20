(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Deal is a Limited-Time Offer, Available In 50 Countries For New And Returning Members Until November 30 This holiday season, the best gift might be the one you give yourself. Crunchyroll, the global destination for the ultimate anime fan experience, is kicking off White Friday with six months of discounted premium memberships for new and eligible returning subscribers.* Available from November 19 through November 30 in participating countries, the promotion offers special pricing on Crunchyroll membership plans, while streaming new seasons of Black Clover or revisit favorites like My Hero Academia. LIMITED-TIME WHITE FRIDAY MEMBERSHIP OFFERS: Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn New and eligible returning subscribers can take advantage of promotional pricing, with available membership tiers and offers varying by market. In UAE::

Membership Promotional Prices Membership Benefits Fan AED 10.99/mo for six months Ad-free streaming and offline viewing Mega Fan AED 12.99/mo for six months Everything in Fan, plus Crunchyroll Game Vault and access to Crunchyroll Store

Membership Promotional Prices Membership Benefits Fan SAR 9.99/mo for six months Ad-free streaming and offline viewing Mega Fan SAR 11.99/mo for six months Everything in Fan, plus Crunchyroll Game Vault and access to Crunchyroll Store

In Saudi Arabia:

For fans looking to get even more out of their anime experience, Mega Fan memberships offer additional perks beyond streaming.

MEMBERSHIP VALUE: THE MEGA FAN EXPERIENCE:

Mega Fan members enjoy the latest anime, and access games vault

STREAM: Watch ad-free* anime from the world's largest dedicated anime library, featuring fan favorites, the latest simulcasts, and must-watch series, plus offline viewing with Mega Fan.

PLAY: Explore with 100+ games in Crunchyroll Game Vault, included at no additional cost with eligible memberships.

Participating Countries & Regions: Pricing and membership tiers vary by country. Please check your local market for membership availability and pricing details.

North America & Oceania: US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand

Latin America & the Caribbean (LATAM): Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Guatemala, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama

Europe: UK, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Romania, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Bulgaria

Asia: Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan

Middle East, Turkey & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, South Africa

*The promotion ends November 30, 2026. Eligibility is limited to new subscribers and qualifying returning subscribers. Current subscribers are not eligible for this acquisition offer. Promotional pricing applies to the first six months of membership. After the promotional period, memberships automatically renew at the then-current regular monthly subscription price unless canceled. Terms and conditions apply. Ad-free plans may still include trailers, promotions, or similar content before playback.

About Crunchyroll:

Crunchyroll is the global anime brand that fuels fans' love of anime. With the ambition to make anime an even bigger part of pop culture, Crunchyroll offers fans the ultimate anime experience and destination centered around a premium streaming service. Crunchyroll has the largest dedicated anime library, an immersive world of events, exciting theatrical releases, unique games, must-have merchandise, timely news, and more. Anime is for everyone and is accessible to stream across territories through Crunchyroll-whether on the go on mobile, through gaming consoles and big-screen devices at home, or on desktops anywhere.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.