MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Committee kicked off the main opening event of the Emirate of Sharjah's 55th Eid Al Etihad (Union Day) on November 19, 2026, at Kshisha Park. The celebrations will run until December 3, 2026, featuring diverse activities covering Sharjah's cities and regions. The event brings together community members to celebrate the values of the Union, solidarity and belonging, while reinforcing pride in Emirati identity. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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A substantial number of visitors attended the opening ceremony, including officials, representatives of government entities, municipal councils and organising committees, alongside community members, families and visitors who attended the launch of the emirate's celebrations. The UAE national anthem opened the ceremony, along with a recitation of verse from the Holy Quran. This was followed by performances that combined artistic expression with pride in national heritage.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Committee, said:“On the momentous occasion of 55Eid Al Etihad, we reflect on our nation's journey whose foundations were laid by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Rulers, renewing our pledge of loyalty and belonging to the UAE and its wise leadership. In Sharjah, we draw inspiration from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserve national identity, value our cultural heritage and embed these principles in the minds of future generations.”

H.E. added:“We seek to highlight family values and its significant role in fostering social cohesion and unity as this year's celebrations coincide with the Year of Family. Additionally, we want to extend the celebrations across the cities and regions of the emirate, establishing venues where community members can convene and families and generations can celebrate the nation and take pride in its Union. We sincerely appreciate all participating organisations, organising teams, and partners for their efforts in preparation for these celebrations. This large community turnout was the result of their coordinated efforts.”

The ceremony featured four national artistic performances titled 'The UAE: A Renewing Glory', 'Here is Sharjah', 'Sultan, the Pulse of Sharjah' - a piece dedicated to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah - and 'Emirates of Glory'. Through the themes, these performances reminisced the Union's journey, the position and exceptional leadership of Sharjah, and highlighted the values of unity, solidarity and pride in Emirati identity, in scenes that blended a patriotic atmosphere with artistic creativity.

Rashed Juma Al Shamsi wrote and composed the first performance titled 'The UAE: A Renewing Glory', which was performed by the Sharjah Mime, in which artist Majda and the child artist Rose also participated. The second performance titled 'Here is Sharjah', was written by Saud Al Makhmari and composed by Rashed Al Shamsi, and performed by artist Ibrahim Al Obaidli and the Zahrat Al Sharjah Troupe. Written by Saud Al Makhmari and composed by Rashed Juma Al Shamsi, the third performance titled 'Sultan, the Pulse of Sharjah', was performed by an ensemble including Zinat Al Sharjah Troupe. Rashed Juma Al Shamsi authored and executed the artistic work of the third performance. Moreover, Saud Al Makhmari wrote and composed the fourth performance titled 'Emirates of Glory', which was performed by artist Majda and artist Saud Al Makhmari, along with the Al Shaer Al Harbiya Troupe.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Committee, and His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay Al-Naqbi, Vice-Chairman of the Committee, honoured members of the municipal councils, representatives of government entities, participating teams and committees, recognising their efforts and cooperation in preparing for Eid Al Etihad celebrations and organising events across the emirate's cities and regions.

Visitors can gain insights from an interactive experience through the 'Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Card'. They can use it throughout the programme at Kshisha Park to explore various stations and accompanying experiences, collecting stamps as they participate in activities and visit pavilions. The card features the stations: The Stage and the Future Generation, Cinema Oasis, Beitna Village, Suburbs, Sharjah Sports Club, Majlis Thukhruna, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and 'Museums Along the Route'. Upon completing the tour, it serves as a keepsake documenting visitors' participation in this national occasion.

The Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Committee invites community members, families and visitors to take part in the celebrations, which continue until December 3, 2026, across the emirate's cities and regions. Visitors can enjoy a range of national, heritage and cultural programmes and activities designed to bring generations together, foster community participation and strengthen pride in Emirati identity. The celebrations highlight the Union's journey while reflecting the emirate's diversity and authentic heritage.