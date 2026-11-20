MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With smarter home solutions that simplify everyday life and attractive year-end promotions, this season presents an ideal opportunity for consumers to upgrade their homes with Hisense. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November, 2026: Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is giving consumers a chance to transform their living spaces this season, supported by a range of year-end promotional offers available at key retailers and online platforms.

As the creator of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to push the boundaries of visual excellence. The flagship UR9 Series achieves 100% BT.2020 colour coverage, delivering cinema-grade visuals with more natural and realistic colours, enhanced eye comfort, and improved energy efficiency directly into the home. For those seeking a cinematic experience, the Hisense laser display portfolio, including the L9Q Laser TV and the Laser Projector XR10 with up to 300-inch projection capability, is redefining what home entertainment can be.

Beyond display innovation, the Hisense AI Companion Suite, powered by ConnectLife, serves as a unified platform connecting the full range of Hisense products, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, dishwashers, and air conditioners, into one intelligent ecosystem. This eliminates the need for consumers to manage multiple apps or platforms, creating a seamlessly connected living experience.

The PureFlat Smart Series refrigerator highlights this connected vision. Through ConnectLife integration, this kitchen appliance transforms into a connected hub for household life, enabling meal planning, content sharing, and in-home communication. Similarly, the X-zone Master washer dryer integrates seamlessly into the ecosystem, with AI Assist optimizing every cycle based on real-time data to deliver smarter, more efficient laundry care.

Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East & Africa, said:“At Hisense, we believe that cutting-edge technology should be accessible to everyone. With our connected ecosystem powered by ConnectLife, we are delivering innovations that genuinely enhance how people experience their homes, from cinema-quality visuals to intelligently connected appliances that simplify daily life. We are excited to offer consumers across the region an exceptional opportunity to upgrade their homes through our year-end promotions.”

To make advanced technologies more accessible, Hisense is offering a variety of promotional opportunities throughout the region, including selected bundle deals, Buy & Win campaigns, and gifts with purchase. Consumers are encouraged to visit their nearest participating retailer or authorized online platform to explore available offers and experience firsthand how Hisense is shaping the future of connected living.

About Hisense:

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, operating in over 180 countries and delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and above TV segment (2023–H1 2026). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, the company remains at the forefront of next-generation display innovation.Hisense further strengthens its global brand presence through strategic sports partnerships, including the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, its long-standing association with UEFA EURO, recently extended through UEFA EURO 2028. These collaborations reinforce the brand's commitment to connecting with audiences worldwide through the shared passion for sports.