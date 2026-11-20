PM Modi to Visit West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on 21 November

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh on 21 November 2026, his office said in an official statement. At around 9:45 AM, the Prime Minister will participate in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. After that, he will travel to Bihar to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects in Vaishali. Thereafter, Prime Minister will travel to Uttar Pradesh. At around 5:30 PM, Prime Minister will participate in the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Focus on Education and Skill Development

Prime Minister will participate in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur. He will also interact with 75 students of IIT Kharagpur, symbolising the Institute's 75-year journey. IIT Kharagpur, established in 1951, was the first Indian Institute of Technology to be set up in the country. Recognised as an Institute of National Importance, it has played a pioneering role in advancing technical education, research and innovation in India, as per the PMO.

Prime Minister will participate in the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh. Instituted in the academic session 2021-22, the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh has emerged as an annual national platform to recognise excellence in skill development and celebrate the transition of skilled youth from training to the world of work. Since its inception, the ceremony has felicitated All India toppers and high achievers from the skill development ecosystem, fostering a culture of pride, achievement and aspiration around vocational education and skilled careers, his office said. This year, 52 national-level toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and Institutes for Training of Trainers (IToTs) will be felicitated for their outstanding achievements, it added.