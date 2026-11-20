YSRCP Demands President Rule After Alleged Attack on MP Avinash Reddy

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): YSRCP Andhra Pradesh Spokesperson Putha Siva Shankar condemned the alleged murderous attack on Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, claiming that Andhra Pradesh had descended into "jungle raj" under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He demanded the immediate dismissal of the coalition government and imposition of President's Rule.

Addressing the media at YSRCP headquarters, Siva Shankar alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader BTech Ravi mobilised hired goons to attack Avinash Reddy's convoy with stones, sticks, iron rods and petrol bombs near Aguduru in Simhadripuram mandal. He said the MP was accompanying YSRCP-supported candidates seeking to file nominations under High Court protection.

He claimed that Pulivendula Rural CI Shantilal, SI Maddileti and other police personnel stood by as the alleged attack unfolded. He questioned why DIG Koya Praveen and senior police officers, who he claimed previously used force against YSRCP candidates, remained inactive when an MP faced an attack. He accused police of protecting TDP groups instead of enforcing court orders.

Siva Shankar accused the coalition government of fearing electoral defeat and unleashing violence across Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam and Sri Sathya Sai districts. He alleged that candidates faced attacks, petrol bombs and destruction of their homes from Rayalaseema to Tadepalligudem. He recalled earlier alleged attacks on MPs Mithun Reddy and Gurumurthy. He alleged that state minister Nara Lokesh's 'Red Book' threats and assurances of bail had emboldened TDP groups. Despite High Court directions, police continued obstructing nominations, while Chandrababu politicised non-party Panchayat elections through teleconferences and candidate announcements on TDP letterheads, he added.

Questioning the safety of ordinary citizens when even MPs faced attacks, Siva Shankar claimed that the situation was worse than Bihar's darkest days. He demanded President's Rule to restore constitutional governance and law and order. Earlier, YSRCP national spokesperson Mahaboob Shareef alleged that a convoy carrying party MP YS Avinash Reddy was attacked by supporters of the TDP-led coalition government while he was travelling from Indira to Simhadripuram to support party candidates. Shareef alleged that TDP Official Spokesperson Ravi and his supporters attacked Avinash Reddy's convoy using stones, petrol bombs, weapons and sticks, and claimed that an attempt was made to kill the MP. He said the incident was not merely an attack on an individual MP but an assault on the democratic system. "Suddenly, an attack was carried out on him, and an attempt was made to kill him," Shareef said, alleging that Ravi and his supporters were behind the attack. (ANI)