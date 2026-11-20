Mandaviya Urges Global Partners to Help India Become Sports Economy

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday urged industry leaders, investors and international sporting institutions to partner with India in strengthening its sports ecosystem, calling for collective efforts to“Make in India, Play in India, and Grow with India” as the country aims to emerge as a global sports economy. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the 16th edition of TURF, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FICCI) Global Summit on Business of Sports, in New Delhi on Friday, as per a press release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said,“Sports have emerged as a powerful instrument for youth development, social inclusion, economic opportunity and international cooperation.” He said,“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has placed sports at the centre of its nation-building agenda. Our approach is guided by a clear vision – creating opportunities for every aspiring athlete, from the playground to the podium.” The summit is being held under the theme“Powering India's Sports Economy: Partnerships, Innovation & Global Leadership”.

Highlighting the transformation of India's sporting ecosystem over the last 12 years, Mandaviya said,“Through initiatives such as Khelo India Mission, Fit India Movement, and Target Olympic Podium Scheme, we are expanding grassroots participation, identifying sporting talent and creating pathways towards high-performance sports.” The Union Cabinet recently approved the new Khelo India Scheme, with an outlay of Rs 36,441 crore for the next five years, to strengthen sports infrastructure, nurture talent, and promote sports development across the country.

Speaking on the role of industry, Mandaviya said,“We recognise that the future of sports will be shaped, not only by athletes and sporting institutions, but also by a strong, competitive and innovation-driven sports industry.” The Government has approved the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme, with an outlay of Rs 1,856.67 crore, to make India a global hub for sports goods manufacturing and innovation. Mandaviya outlined India's intent to host major international sporting events, aiming to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad, while also harbouring hopes of hosting the 2036 Olympics.