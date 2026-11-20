Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Bihar for Major Development Projects

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar on November 21. The Prime Minister will visit Nitish Setu in Vaishali district. Thereafter, he will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth around Rs. 34,470 crore in Vaishali.

According to a release, the projects span road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare, transport and other important sectors, and are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving public services across the state.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Nitish Setu, an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore. The 19.7 km-long project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7 km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads. The bridge will provide an important additional crossing over River Ganga, easing traffic pressure on the existing Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu and reducing travel time between North and South Bihar.

It will particularly benefit residents of Raghopur Diara by improving their access to Patna and essential services such as healthcare and education. The project will also facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and industrial goods, improve access to markets and promote trade and commerce across the region, contributing to Bihar's economic development.

Prime Minister will inaugurate several major infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs. 15,600 crore. Major road projects include the six-laning of the Aurangabad-Chordaha section of NH-19, the Chorma-Bairgania section of NH-227F and the Umagaon-Saharsa section of NH-327, among others. In the power sector, Prime Minister will inaugurate Unit 2 (660 MW) of the 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project, along with electricity distribution and transmission infrastructure projects under the Energy Department.

These include RDSS Loss Reduction Works worth over Rs. 1,130 crore among others. Other projects to be inaugurated include restoration and strengthening of canals and embankments, a floating solar project at Phulwaria Dam in Nawada and sewerage infrastructure at Kahalgaon. Prime Minister will also inaugurate buildings and facilities for educational institutions, residential schools, health services, agriculture, sports and public administration.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of several projects worth around Rs. 14,450 crore. Prominent among these are the four-laning of the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W, to be developed at a cost of over Rs. 3,800 crore, and the power evacuation project for the Pirpainti Super Thermal Power Project (3 x 800 MW), estimated at around Rs. 3,350 crore. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of sewerage and water-supply projects in Begusarai, Biharsharif, Purnea, Hajipur, Motihari, Danapur, Khagaria, Samastipur, Bodhgaya, Sitamarhi, Saharsa and other urban areas. Other projects include modernisation of canal systems, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Residential Schools, the IIT Patna Research Park and hostel, engineering and polytechnic institutions, and emergency response and police data centre infrastructure, among others.

Prime Minister will flag off 100 PM-eBuses, giving a further boost to cleaner public transport in the State. Griha Pravesh of over 26,900 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) will also be held, marking an important milestone in providing housing to urban families. (ANI)