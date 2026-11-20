India Index of Core Industries Growth Accelerates to 10.9 Percent

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): India's Index of Core Industries (ICI) registered a growth of 10.9 per cent in October 2026 on a year-on-year basis, accelerating from 8.2 per cent recorded in September 2026, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

The data showed that six of the nine core industries recorded positive growth during October, with iron ore, coal, electricity, cement, steel and refinery products contributing to the overall expansion. Iron ore production recorded the highest growth at 26.4 per cent in October, followed by coal at 23.1 per cent, electricity at 21.6 per cent and cement at 15.4 per cent. Steel production increased by 7.3 per cent, while refinery products registered growth of 3.4 per cent during the month.

However, natural gas, crude oil and fertilisers continued to record negative growth during October. According to the sector-wise data, natural gas production contracted by 7.6 per cent, while crude oil production declined by 4.1 per cent. Fertiliser production registered a contraction of 12.2 per cent. The release highlighted that iron ore, electricity, cement, coal and steel have been the major drivers of overall growth in the Index of Core Industries during recent months.

On a cumulative basis, the Index of Core Industries grew by 6.0 per cent during April-October 2026, compared with 2.3 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year. The data also showed an improvement in the growth rates of several key industries compared with September. Coal production growth accelerated to 23.1 per cent in October from 10.7 per cent in September, while electricity growth increased to 21.6 per cent from 12.6 per cent. Similarly, iron ore production growth rose to 26.4 per cent from 18.4 per cent, while cement production growth increased to 15.4 per cent from 10.1 per cent. Steel production growth also improved to 7.3 per cent from 5.6 per cent during the same period. However, refinery products recorded slower growth of 3.4 per cent in October compared with 8.7 per cent in September.

The Ministry also revised the final index for September 2026 to 118.6 from the provisional estimate of 118.3. Accordingly, the year-on-year growth rate for September was revised upwards to 8.2 per cent from the earlier estimate of 7.9 per cent.