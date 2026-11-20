Congress And SP Confident On Seat Sharing For UP Assembly Polls

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Friday exuded confidence in her party and the Samajwadi Party (SP) forging an electoral pact to win power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, while hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its decade-long politics in the state. Speaking to ANI on Congress-SP seat-sharing talks, Shrinate said, "Those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of discussing seat-sharing are set to meet in the coming days. There will be a good agreement, a sound seat-sharing arrangement; a strong alliance will contest in Uttar Pradesh, and we will form our government."

Targeting the BJP, she added, "Everyone wants to be rid of the kind of politics the BJP has practised in Uttar Pradesh over the last 10 years. Whether it is someone from a village or a city, young or old, everyone sees a bleak future ahead." Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' said the party is holding constructive discussions with its central leadership to finalise seat-sharing arrangements. Speaking to reporters on the ongoing negotiations, Mishra said,“We are engaged in ongoing, positive dialogue with our senior leadership. Discussions have also taken place with the party president, and we will all sit down together within the next two to three days to deliberate on the seat-sharing arrangement."

Meanwhile, addressing the criteria for seat allocation, SP MP Rajeev Rai defended his party's stance, emphasising that electoral viability must take precedence over symbolic contesting to keep the ruling BJP out of power. "The national president (Akhilesh Yadav) has identified winnability as the criterion. What better formula could there be? Surely, even Rahul Gandhi wouldn't suggest that we should contest just to lose, thereby allowing the BJP to remain in power. The public would never forgive that, so what better basis or formula could exist? The Congress has made a request, but they haven't stated that they will refuse an agreement if they don't get those 181 seats. They, too, want the BJP to lose, as they also rely on the public's trust and bear a responsibility toward the people. No one is going to betray the public," Rai told ANI.

Rai further outlined the roadmap for the upcoming formal negotiation sessions scheduled for November 23 and 24. He said, "During the meeting on November 23 and November 24, there will be a seat-by-seat discussion. Every single seat will be reviewed. In my view, it makes no sense to replace an incumbent MLA of ours. Regardless, I won't say anything further; speculating before the meeting takes place would be a sign of immaturity."

The remarks come as the 2027 Assembly elections draw near, with political parties stepping up their campaigns statewide. The SP is aiming for a major political comeback in 2027 after suffering consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls. A look at their past electoral figures highlights the stakes for both parties. In the 2022 Assembly Elections (Contested Separately): The SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress managed just 2 seats out of the 399 it fielded candidates on. In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Contested in Alliance): Operating under the INDIA bloc banner, the coalition yielded a strong turnaround. The SP secured 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress won 6 of the 17 seats it contested. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state. (ANI)