Survivor Series 2026 is nearly full, and several big names won't make the cut. From an ongoing SmackDown feud to a Hollywood-bound Scot, here's who misses out.

Tiffany Stratton has climbed back to the top of SmackDown's women's division after betraying Chelsea Green and becoming WWE Women's Champion. With that rivalry still brewing and the PLE already loaded, their feud looks set to continue on the blue brand rather than earning a spot at the event.

The tension between Green and Stratton has been building on SmackDown since Crown Jewel 2026. With the match card seemingly set in stone, both women are likely to sit this one out and settle their issues on weekly television instead.

Oba Femi's ongoing program with The Vision is expected to carry on and wrap up on Monday Night RAW. That makes The Ruler a likely absentee from the mega event, while he remains a regular fixture on the flagship show.

McIntyre hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42. The Scottish Warrior has said he will eventually return, but despite a small tease of appearing at the late November PLE, it seems unlikely given he has been tied to major Hollywood opportunities.

Bronson Reed reportedly suffered major injuries after Oba Femi slammed him off the stage at Crown Jewel 2026. Another report indicated he has returned to the United States after being hospitalised in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Those injuries are expected to keep him out of the upcoming PLE.