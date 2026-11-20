MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday called upon industry leaders, investors and international partners to strengthen India's sports ecosystem through greater private investment, innovation and manufacturing, urging them to work towards the vision of 'Make in India, Play in India, Grow with India'.

Addressing the 16th edition of TURF, FICCI's Global Summit on Business of Sports, Mandaviya said sports had emerged as a powerful instrument for youth development, social inclusion, economic opportunity and international cooperation.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for placing sports at the centre of India's nation-building agenda and said the government's approach was focused on creating opportunities for aspiring athletes, from the grassroots level to the international podium.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has placed sports at the centre of its nation-building agenda. Our approach is guided by a clear vision – creating opportunities for every aspiring athlete, from the playground to the podium,” Mandaviya said.

Highlighting the transformation of India's sporting ecosystem over the last 12 years, the minister pointed to initiatives such as the Khelo India Mission, Fit India Movement and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which he said were helping expand grassroots participation, identify talent and create pathways towards high-performance sports.

He also highlighted the recent approval of the new Khelo India Scheme by the Union Cabinet, with an allocation of Rs 36,441 crore over five years, aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure, nurturing talent and promoting sports development across the country.

Referring to India's recent international achievements, Mandaviya said, "At the Asian Games 2026, India finished fourth in the medal standings.”

“Equally historic was India's performance at the Asian Para Games 2026, where our para-athletes secured a record 114 medals, our highest-ever tally at the Games,” He added.

Emphasising the role of the private sector in taking Indian sports forward, Mandaviya said the future of the sector would depend not only on athletes and sporting institutions but also on a competitive and innovation-driven sports industry.“We recognise that the future of sports will be shaped, not only by athletes and sporting institutions, but also by a strong, competitive and innovation-driven sports industry,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the government's approval of the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme, with an outlay of Rs 1,856.67 crore, aimed at making India a global hub for sports goods manufacturing and innovation.

He said the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 had laid out a comprehensive vision for sports development, while the National Sports Governance Act was aimed at ensuring greater accountability and transparency in sports administration.

Mandaviya also highlighted India's ambitions to host major international sporting events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, while expressing the country's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics in the city.“In the last 18 months alone, India has successfully hosted 40 international sporting competitions across 18 cities, demonstrating not only the strength of our sporting infrastructure but also our growing organisational capabilities,” he said.

Calling for greater participation from the private sector, Mandaviya said there was significant potential for investment in sports infrastructure, high-performance academies, sports science facilities, sports technology and athlete-management systems.

“Private investment can bring greater efficiency, innovation, and international best practices into our sporting ecosystem,” he said.

The minister said India's ambition was to evolve from a sporting nation into a global sports economy as the country moved towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

“Our vision is to transform India from a sporting nation into a global sports economy. As we move towards becoming a developed country by 2047, sports will play an important part in this journey,” he said.

Inviting international partners, investors, manufacturers and sporting institutions to contribute to the country's sporting growth, Mandaviya said,“Let us work together to Make in India, Play in India, and Grow with India.”

The inaugural session was attended by FICCI Sports Committee Chairman and GMR Group Strategic Advisor P.K.S.V. Sagar, FICCI Sports Committee Co-Chairman and Adani Sportsline Chief Business Officer Sanjay Adesara, FICCI President Vijay Shankar and Director General Jyoti Vij, among other industry representatives, sporting leaders and athletes.