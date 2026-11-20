MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- Chairperson of the East Amman Industrial Investors Association, Eyad Abu Haltam, said the opening address delivered by His Majesty King Abdullah II at the Jordan-EU Investment Conference carried important messages about Jordan's transition from exploring and assessing investment opportunities to implementing them and translating economic and investment partnerships into tangible projects.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Abu Haltam said the conference represents the culmination of a process of cooperation and joint efforts between Jordan and the European Union that began in 2025 with the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which included a €3 billion support and cooperation package.

The package comprises €1.4 billion in investments, €670 million in grants, with the remaining amount provided in the form of loans, he said.

He added that the signing of two agreements worth €670 million during the conference, in the presence of His Majesty the King, to support reforms and implement the Economic Modernization Vision, represents an important step towards translating the Jordanian-European partnership into practical programmes and projects and advancing the Kingdom's reform and modernization efforts.

Abu Haltam noted that the King highlighted Jordan's strategic geographical location as a bridge between East and West and a gateway linking three continents, positioning the Kingdom as an important hub for trade flows and economic corridors connecting the region with the Mediterranean and the European Union.

Jordan has significant advantages that make it attractive to European investment, foremost among them political and security stability, its strategic location, a qualified and highly skilled workforce, and a network of trade agreements linking it to various regions and economic blocs worldwide, he said.

He stressed that the Kingdom is offering clearly defined investment opportunities in vital sectors, including infrastructure, energy, digital transformation and the green economy, among other areas that could provide a foundation for long-term productive and investment partnerships with European companies.

Abu Haltam pointed to the National Water Carrier Project as a model of major strategic ventures offering opportunities for cooperation and investment between Jordan and the European Union, noting that the project agreement was signed during the investment conference.

Regarding regional trade corridors, he said Jordan's geographical position takes on added importance amid proposals for the economic corridor linking India to the Mediterranean coast. He stressed that the Kingdom represents a key geographical and strategic link connecting trade routes between the East, the Mediterranean and European markets.

He emphasized that the next phase requires building on the conference's outcomes by providing the necessary facilities for public- and private-sector investors and translating the investment opportunities presented into operational projects that contribute to economic growth and job creation.

Jordan also has a clear and investment-friendly legislative framework, in addition to its strategic location, well-defined investment opportunities and highly skilled human resources, all of which strengthen its ability to attract European investment and expand economic and industrial cooperation, he said.

Abu Haltam concluded that the conference marks the beginning of a new phase of genuine and evolving partnership between Jordan and the European Union, founded on friendship, mutual trust and shared interests, and aimed at enhancing investment and development opportunities in the Kingdom and the wider region.

//Petra// MF