MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- US-based Mindstream Energy, a developer of modular data center infrastructure, has launched its Al Risha AI Infrastructure Campus project in Jordan during the Jordan-EU Investment Conference.

According to a company statement issued Friday, the project is scheduled to begin operations in the second quarter of 2027, with an initial capacity of 70 megawatts. Its total planned capacity is expected to reach 400 megawatts, positioning Jordan as a leading regional and global hub for advanced computing and artificial intelligence services targeting markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.

The new campus will be built in Mafraq Governorate, adjacent to the Al Risha Natural Gas Field, and will adopt an innovative engineering model operating independently of the national electricity grid.

The facility will rely on locally produced natural gas to generate its own electricity on-site under a supply agreement with the National Petroleum Company, with plans to integrate solar energy systems in the future. This approach is expected to ensure a reliable and sustainable energy supply while accelerating implementation and avoiding challenges associated with conventional utility networks.

Regarding the financial aspects, the company estimates that investment in the first phase's infrastructure will range between $150 million and $400 million. Cumulative infrastructure investments are expected to exceed $1 billion upon completion of the expansion phases, in addition to billions of dollars in anticipated investments in advanced computing hardware and equipment.

Mindstream Energy has also brought together an international ecosystem of 50 global companies specializing in energy, advanced cooling, fiber optics and artificial intelligence technologies to provide high-density infrastructure capable of meeting the needs of major cloud service providers and enterprises.

Mindstream Energy Chairman and CEO Mark Thimmig said reliable power supplies and advanced computing capabilities have become the foremost challenges in the age of artificial intelligence.

He stressed that the project would leverage Jordan's investment and tax incentives to create high-quality opportunities for Jordanian engineers, professionals and companies.

Thimmig expressed his appreciation for Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, reaffirming the company's commitment to supporting the Economic Modernization Vision and strengthening the Kingdom's position as a key hub in the global digital economy.

Mindstream Energy is a US-based infrastructure development company specializing in energy solutions and large-scale artificial intelligence data centers.

//Petra// MF