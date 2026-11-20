MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- The Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation (JIEC) said an agreement signed with the Akams Group on the sidelines of the Jordanian-European Investment Conference 2026 to establish a car manufacturing and assembly project in Zarqa Industrial City marks a significant step towards localizing the automotive industry in Jordan.

The corporation said the project is in line with Royal directives aimed at strengthening the investment environment and attracting high-quality investments with added value.

JIEC Chairperson Obeid Yassin said the Royal directives had outlined a clear roadmap for attracting investments to Zarqa Industrial City in the coming phase, noting that the project is among the key targeted investments.

He added that the company is implementing a promotional plan to attract specialized industrial projects that would drive economic development in Zarqa Governorate, create job opportunities for Jordanians, and strengthen the city's position as a destination for specialized industrial investments.

Yassin also commended the government's decision to attract the project by introducing a package of incentives and exemptions for car manufacturing and assembly projects in the Zarqa Development Zone.

The incentives apply to both Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) assembly systems, with benefits linked to investment volume, job creation and local added value.

He stressed that these incentives are essential to establishing a specialized industrial base for the automotive industry in Jordan.

//Petra// MF