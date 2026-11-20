MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's population increased by 20,474 people, or 0.2 percent, since the beginning of the year, reaching 10,282,825 as of October 1, 2026.

According to the State Statistics Committee, 54.3 percent of the country's population lives in urban areas, while 45.7 percent resides in rural areas. Men account for 49.8 percent of the population, while women make up 50.2 percent.

As of early October 2026, the distribution of the population across the country's economic regions was as follows: Baku accounted for 22.9 percent, Nakhchivan for 4.6 percent, Lankaran-Astara for 9.3 percent, Absheron-Khizi for 8.6 percent, Karabakh for 7.3 percent, Central Aran for 7.1 percent, Gazakh-Tovuz for 6.6 percent, Sheki-Zagatala for 6.1 percent, Ganja-Dashkasan for 5.8 percent, Guba-Khachmaz for 5.4 percent, Mil-Mughan for 5.2 percent, Shirvan-Salyan for 4.9 percent, Mountainous Shirvan for 3.2 percent, and Eastern Zangazur for 3 percent.