The UK Men's Sheds Association marked International Men's Day by celebrating the people and projects making a difference to men's wellbeing and announcing the winners of the 2026 UK Men's Sheds Awards.

At a ceremony at Baskerville House, Birmingham, Rostrevor Men's Shed was named UK Men's Shed of the Year 2026, recognising its 'remarkable' contribution to Shed members and the wider community in Northern Ireland.

Gethin Hughes and Aidan McKay accepted the trophy on behalf their community hub that offers pastimes from woodworking, CNC and gardening to yoga, mindfulness, tutoring and activities for young people. Shed members also support local schools and community organisations through practical projects, repairs and volunteering, while also challenging stereotypes about ageing through creative films, music and social media.

“We can't believe our luck, it's just absolutely fabulous. We are here as the face of Rostrevor Men's Shed, but over 10+ years as a Shed we have brought together a community of all ages and interest. We couldn't have achieved this without that fantastic, supportive, team. The trophy will be proudly displayed” said the Aiden McKay of Rostrevor Men's Shed.

Caroline Ellis, CEO of UKMSA, said:“The UK Men's Sheds Awards are about championing the extraordinary stories of ordinary people - the volunteers, the friendships and the projects that are changing lives and building better communities. Rostrevor epitomises this and is a worthy winner of this year's overall prize. Every winner and finalist should be incredibly proud of their contribution.”

With more than 140 diverse nominations, the winners and finalists represent just some of the projects happening in community sheds across the UK.

The 2026 winners are:

Shed of the Year - Rostrevor Men's Shed, County Down

Recognised for its wide-ranging activities and lasting contribution to the local community, Rostrevor Men's Shed has created a welcoming hub where members can develop skills, build friendships and make a difference. Its work spans practical community projects, intergenerational learning, wellbeing activities and creative storytelling.

Shedder of the Year - Ezma Zhao, Newtown Men's Shed, Powys

The Shedder of the Year Award recognises an individual who goes above and beyond for their Shed and fellow members. Ezma helped establish Newtown Men's Shed after recognising the isolation experienced by local residents, particularly older men, during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also supported younger members through work experience and skills development, while adapting activities for people experiencing health challenges, loneliness or disability.

Armed Forces Award - Axminster Community Shed, Devon

With activities including remembrance events, family sessions and practical support, alongside strong links with Armed Forces organisations, Axminster Community Shed won for its ongoing commitment to serving personnel, reservists, veterans and their families. In June 2026, it became the first Shed to receive the UKMSA Gold Armed Forces Community Accreditation.

Community Project Award - Chippenham Shed, Wiltshire

From play equipment and outdoor learning resources to community planters, wildlife habitats and a refurbished church pew destined to become a bus shelter bench, members of Chippenham Shed put their skills to work for the benefit of others. It is recognised for its many practical projects supporting local schools, community groups and residents.

DRINKiQ Award - South Wigston Shedders, Leicestershire

The DRINKiQ Award celebrates the Sheds taking part in Mission: Shoulder to Shoulder, a UKMSA and Diageo partnership to build 100 buddy benches across the UK. South Wigston Shedders won for their imaginative narrowboat-shaped bench, created for its new home beside the canal at Kilby Bridge. The project brought together local volunteers and the Canal & River Trust, with the Mayor of Oadby and Wigston unveiling the finished bench.

Green Shed Award - Romsey Men's Shed, Hampshire

In the first year of this new award, Romsey Men's Shed demonstrated putting environmental sustainability into practice. Its monthly Repair Shed fixes around 85% of the household items brought in, while members reuse materials, create wildlife habitats and deliver environmental projects and workshops with local schools and community groups.

Health and Wellbeing Award - Southam Men's Shed at Galanos House, Warwickshire

Based at a Royal British Legion care home, Southam Men's Shed brings together residents, local people and the Armed Forces community. Through adapted activities, social groups, creative projects, health education and links with social prescribing, it helps people stay active, connected and purposeful, whatever their circumstances.

Heritage & History Award - Dalbeattie Men's Shed, Dumfries and Galloway

Also introduced for 2026, this award recognises Sheds helping to preserve local history and heritage. Dalbeattie Men's Shed has undertaken impressive restoration and recreation projects, including an 1874 mortising machine, a historic printing press and a Skeoch Cycle Car. Its remarkable model of historic Dumfries, featuring 1,800 handmade buildings, took seven years to complete.

Partnership Award - Men in Sheds Cheltenham and Gloucester, Gloucestershire

The Shed's partnership with Belmont School has created practical opportunities and therapeutic outdoor spaces for pupils affected by trauma. Members have built planters, sandpits and accessible gardening tables, repaired outdoor areas and welcomed pupils into the workshop to develop practical skills, confidence and independence.

Special Recognition Awards

Three special recognitions were presented this year:

Dr Chris Manning (in memoriam), of Sheddington in Teddington for his lasting legacy and instrumental contribution to the early development of UKMSA's health and wellbeing work. Don Thomas, for his long-standing contribution to the Men's Sheds movement in Wales. University of East London Men's Shed, recognising the innovative development of the UK's first university-based Men's Shed.

The UK Men's Sheds Awards 2026 are sponsored by Diageo/DRINKiQ, alongside Carveco, Titefix and Whitespace Work Software.

For more information about the UK Men's Sheds Awards, visit:

For the full list of finalists and their stories, visit:

Introducing the Finalists - UKMSA

Meet this year's judges:

