Discover Ireland's ancient heritage, medieval landmarks and historic landscapes through personalised journeys across the Boyne Valley and beyond.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

TRIM, County Meath, November 20, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE







“From the ancient passage tombs of the Boyne Valley to the medieval walls of Trim Castle, County Meath offers an incredible journey through Ireland's past. We believe exploring these places with a knowledgeable guide adds context and perspective, helping visitors appreciate not only what they are seeing but also why these landmarks matter.”

- Representative, Royal Historical Tours

Located in Ireland's Ancient East, County Meath is home to an extraordinary concentration of archaeological sites, medieval landmarks and cultural attractions. Often associated with the ancient kingdoms of Ireland, the county offers visitors opportunities to explore thousands of years of history, from prehistoric monuments to Norman fortifications.

Among its best-known attractions is the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Brú na Bóinne, which includes the prehistoric passage tombs of Newgrange and Knowth. These monuments provide insight into the beliefs, architectural achievements and burial practices of communities that lived in Ireland thousands of years ago.

Visitors can also discover Trim Castle, one of the country's most impressive Norman fortifications. Overlooking the River Boyne, the castle offers a glimpse into medieval Ireland and the political and military history of the region. Other local attractions and historic landscapes add further depth to a visit, making County Meath an appealing destination for travellers interested in Irish history and heritage.

“County Meath has an extraordinary story to tell, and its historical sites offer visitors a chance to experience that story firsthand. Through our private guided tours, we want to help people understand the significance of these landmarks while enjoying a personalised experience shaped around their interests,” said a representative of Royal Historical Tours.

Private tours offer an alternative to large group excursions, allowing visitors to explore at a more comfortable pace. With private transport, hotel pickup and drop-off, and certified guides, travellers can focus on the places and historical periods that interest them most. Itineraries can also be tailored to accommodate individual preferences, whether visitors are particularly interested in ancient archaeology, medieval architecture or Ireland's wider cultural heritage.

County Meath is also an excellent starting point for exploring the surrounding Boyne Valley. Its proximity to Dublin makes it accessible for visitors looking to experience Ireland's historic landscapes without travelling far from the capital. Travellers can incorporate a Meath day tour into a wider Irish holiday or include the county as part of a customised multi-day itinerary.

Through its private guided experiences, Royal Historical Tours aims to make Ireland's history accessible, engaging and memorable for visitors from around the world.

About Royal Historical Tours

Based in Trim, County Meath, Royal Historical Tours provides private guided day tours, chauffeur services and customised multi-day experiences across Ireland. Founded by Ian and Aisling Darragh, the company specialises in personalised journeys through Ireland's historic sites, cultural landmarks and scenic regions. In partnership with My Ireland Family Heritage, an award-winning genealogy research company, Royal Historical Tours also helps visitors connect their family histories with the places and stories of Ireland.

Contact Information

Website:

Address: Unit 3, Village Pump, Rathregan, Batterstown, Meath