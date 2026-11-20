Customers Can Now Protect Their Newest Phones without Adding To the Plastic Waste That Ends Up In Landfills

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Lahti, Paijat-Hame, November 20, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE



As consumers pay greater attention to the materials used in everyday accessories, phone cases have become an area where product choices can make a difference. Tallpine Cases has built its collection around renewable, recycled, compostable, and natural materials, offering options for customers who want phone protection that aligns more closely with their environmental priorities.

The new iPhone 18 collection extends Tallpine Cases' selection of eco friendly phone cases to Apple's latest generation of smartphones. Customers can also find options designed for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, combining phone protection with materials intended to provide a more environmentally conscious alternative to traditional cases.

For Samsung users, the expanded collection includes a compostable phone case for the Galaxy S26. This addition broadens the company's environmentally focused product range beyond Apple devices and gives Android users another option when choosing a phone cover.

“Expanding our collection to include the iPhone 18 and Galaxy S26 allows us to serve more customers who are looking for phone protection made with environmental considerations in mind,” said a spokesperson for Tallpine Cases.“We want our customers to have access to cases that reflect their preferences without having to give up the individuality and protection they expect from a phone case.”

Tallpine Cases offers more than compostable designs. Its collection includes handmade wood phone cases, organic wood phone cases, recycled eco friendly phone cases, marble phone cases, solid color phone cases, and other environmentally focused mobile accessories. The variety gives customers different material and design choices across several smartphone models.

The company's handmade wood cases remain an important part of its product collection, bringing natural materials and handcrafted character to everyday smartphone protection. Alongside these designs, compostable and recycled options provide additional choices for customers who are seeking alternatives to conventional phone accessories.

“Phone cases are everyday products, so we believe there is value in giving people more responsible material choices,” the spokesperson added.“Our growing selection is designed to make it easier for customers to find a case that fits their device, personal style, and interest in more environmentally conscious products.”

With the addition of iPhone 18 and Galaxy S26 models, Tallpine Cases continues to expand its selection of eco friendly phone accessories while maintaining a broad range of styles and materials. The new cases are part of the company's ongoing effort to provide smartphone users with protection options that combine practical use with more thoughtful material choices.

About Tallpine Cases

Tallpine Cases creates eco friendly phone cases and mobile device covers with an emphasis on natural, recycled, renewable, and compostable materials. Its collection includes handmade wood phone cases, compostable cases, recycled designs, marble phone cases, and other environmentally conscious accessories for a range of Apple and Samsung smartphones. Tallpine Cases is committed to offering distinctive phone protection for customers seeking alternatives to conventional phone cases.

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