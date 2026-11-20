Personalised guided experiences, genealogy partnerships and customised itineraries that help international travellers discover the history, culture and ancestral stories of Ireland.

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TRIM, County Meath, November 20, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE





“Ireland's heritage is not confined to its most famous landmarks. Every county has its own stories, traditions and historical connections waiting to be discovered. We want visitors to have the freedom to explore these different regions while gaining a better understanding of the history that makes each place distinctive.”

- Representative, Royal Historical Tours

For international travellers, particularly those with Irish ancestry, exploring Ireland can be an opportunity to understand the places, people and events that shaped their family histories. From the prehistoric monuments of the Boyne Valley to the medieval streets of Kilkenny and the historic landmarks of Dublin, Ireland's regions offer countless opportunities to explore the country's past.

Based in Trim, County Meath, Royal Historical Tours offers private guided day tours, chauffeur experiences and customised multi-day itineraries designed around visitors' interests. Its tours cover destinations including Meath, Dublin, Wicklow, Kilkenny, Waterford and the Cliffs of Moher, allowing travellers to explore different aspects of Ireland's history and landscape.

The company's private tour model gives visitors a more individual experience, with dedicated transport, hotel pickup and drop-off, and certified guides. Rather than following a fixed group itinerary, guests can explore destinations at a comfortable pace and focus on the historical periods, landmarks and cultural experiences that interest them most.

Research-led travel is another important part of the company's approach. Through its partnership with My Ireland Family Heritage, an award-winning genealogy research company, Royal Historical Tours can connect visitors interested in their ancestry with opportunities to explore relevant Irish counties, parishes and townlands. This combination of historical research and travel helps give family heritage journeys greater context and personal significance.

“Overseas visitors often arrive in Ireland with a strong interest in its history, but many also have personal connections to the country that they want to understand more deeply. We aim to create experiences that bring these interests together, combining meaningful historical exploration with the flexibility and personal attention of a private tour,” said a representative of Royal Historical Tours.

Visitors can also choose customised multi-day tours to explore several regions in one journey or incorporate independent travel through self-drive options. Whether discovering ancient sites in County Meath, exploring Dublin's historic landmarks, visiting the castles of Kilkenny or taking in the scenery along Ireland's western coast, travellers can build an itinerary suited to their available time and interests.

By bringing together private guided experiences, regional knowledge and genealogy partnerships, Royal Historical Tours aims to help overseas visitors develop a deeper appreciation of Ireland's diverse heritage.

About Royal Historical Tours

Royal Historical Tours is a private tour company based in Trim, County Meath, founded by Ian and Aisling Darragh. The company provides private chauffeur tours, guided day trips and customised multi-day experiences across Ireland. In partnership with My Ireland Family Heritage, the company also supports ancestry-focused travel, connecting genealogy research with visits to historically significant locations. Their services are designed to help visitors explore Ireland's landmarks, regional history and cultural heritage through personalised travel experiences.

Contact Information

Website:

Address: Unit 3, Village Pump, Rathregan, Batterstown, Meath