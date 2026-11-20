Florida Forensic Services Provider Highlights Comprehensive Support for Legal, Investigative and Civil Matters

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Tampa, Florida, November 20, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE







As digital evidence continues to play an important role in legal and investigative matters, questions surrounding authenticity, quality, recovery, and proper handling can become increasingly complex. Eclipse Forensics combines forensic methodologies with extensive technical and engineering expertise to address these challenges across a wide range of evidence types.

“Digital and multimedia evidence can contain information that isn't immediately apparent to the people reviewing it,” said a representative of Eclipse Forensics.“Our role is to apply careful, documented forensic processes that help clients understand what their evidence contains, whether it can be authenticated, and how the findings can be clearly presented when needed.”

Eclipse Forensics' audio services include background-noise reduction, voice enhancement, voice identification, recording authentication, redaction, voice-message retrieval, volume adjustment, frequency equalization, and audio extraction from video. The company also provides digitization of analog recordings, cassette tape repair and restoration, and conversion of recordings into various formats, including proprietary formats. Each forensic process is logged to support repeatability and transparency.

The company's video forensic capabilities address both the technical quality and authenticity of recorded footage. Services include retrieval of surveillance video from offsite locations, image clarification and enlargement, sharpening, brightness and contrast enhancement, deinterlacing, demultiplexing, format conversion, redaction, authentication, cell phone video extraction and enhancement, and detection of video editing. Frame comparisons can also help identify subtle but potentially significant changes within footage.

Digital and mobile device examinations can provide additional insight into evidence stored on computers, smartphones, and other electronic devices. Depending on the matter, forensic analysis may help recover, examine, and document relevant digital information while maintaining the integrity of the original evidence.

Eclipse Forensics also supports legal proceedings through forensic reporting and expert witness services. Its forensic experts are able to explain technical processes and findings in terms that can be understood by attorneys, investigators, and juries, helping bridge the gap between complex digital evidence and courtroom presentation.

With services spanning forensic audio, video, digital evidence, and mobile devices, Eclipse Forensics provides Florida clients with a centralized resource for examining increasingly complex forms of evidence.

About Eclipse Forensics

Eclipse Forensics provides forensic audio, video, digital, and mobile device examination services for personal, civil, criminal, and investigative matters. Its forensic audio laboratory has handled evidence from sources including law enforcement recordings, 911 calls, mobile phones, handheld recorders, CCTV, computers, tapes, and memory cards. The company also provides authentication, enhancement, recovery, analysis, reporting, and expert witness support.

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