Connecting Family Research with Ancestral Places, Historic Sites and Personal Stories across Ireland

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DUBLIN, Ireland, November 20, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE





“Every family has a different story, and the places connected to that story can be just as different. We want guests to have the opportunity to see those places firsthand, understand their historical setting, and gain a deeper connection with their Irish heritage.”

– Spokesperson at Royal Historical Tours

Based in County Meath, Royal Historical Tours provides private tours led by certified tour guides, including certified genealogist and tour guide Ian Darragh. The company's Irish genealogy and ancestry experiences are designed for travellers who want to learn more about their family connections while visiting places associated with their ancestors and the wider history of Ireland.

“Family history can give people a personal reason to visit a particular part of Ireland,” said a spokesperson for Royal Historical Tours.“When travellers know where their ancestors lived, worshipped, worked, or were laid to rest, we can help connect those details with the places and stories that surround them.”

The company's ancestry experiences can begin with travellers who have already completed genealogy research and have specific locations they wish to visit. Royal Historical Tours can also work with guests who need additional research before their trip. The company partners with My Ireland Heritage for genealogy research, helping identify ancestral locations and provide information that can support the planning of an ancestry-focused visit.

Once relevant family connections have been established, private touring allows those locations to become part of a wider itinerary. Guests may visit ancestral towns and communities alongside historic landmarks, churches, cemeteries, museums, libraries and other sites that provide context about Ireland's past. County Meath, Dublin, Wicklow and other areas can be incorporated depending on a traveller's family history and interests.

“Genealogy records tell an important part of a family story, but standing in the place where that story took place can provide a different connection,” the spokesperson added.“Our role is to bring historical context to those locations while giving each private group the time and flexibility to focus on the places that matter to them.”

Private transportation and certified guides also allow travellers to spend more time at locations that have personal significance. Rather than following a fixed group schedule, guests can focus on their family connections while also learning about the broader social, cultural and historical events that shaped the communities they are visiting.

For international travellers, this combination of genealogy and private touring can provide a practical way to connect family research with a wider Irish heritage experience. A visit to an ancestral location can be paired with historic sites in County Meath, Dublin or Ireland's Ancient East, creating an itinerary that connects individual family stories with centuries of Irish history.

Royal Historical Tours brings together genealogy knowledge, certified guiding expertise and private transportation to support travellers seeking Irish ancestry tours and heritage-focused experiences. With a focus on private touring, the company provides an opportunity for families and individuals to connect their research with the people, places and historical events that shaped their Irish heritage.

About Royal Historical Tours

Royal Historical Tours is a family-owned Irish tour company based in County Meath, founded by Ian and Aisling Darragh. The company provides private historical, cultural and ancestry tours across Ireland, led by certified tour guides. Its Irish genealogy and ancestry experiences combine genealogy knowledge with private touring, helping international travellers visit locations connected to their family history while gaining greater insight into Ireland's historical and cultural heritage.

Contact Details

Address: Unit 3, Village Pump, Rathregan, Batterstown, County Meath

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