Azerbaijan, Italy To Discuss Bilateral Ties At Rome Roundtables
According to the press and public relations department of Azerbaijan's parliament, Karimli, head of the Azerbaijani parliamentary working group on interparliamentary relations with Italy, and MP Mirkishili will participate in the discussions as part of a cooperation initiative between the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and Italian strategic research institutions and think tanks.
The visit will conclude on November 26.
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