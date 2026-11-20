PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ANT follows regular US market hours, while ANT.24H trades 24 hours on weekdays. Both are now live on MT5, web and app.

STARTRADER has launched two CFDs referencing Anthropic, which began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under ticker ANT on November 19.



Anthropic, developer of the Claude AI models, priced its IPO at $83 per share on November 18, above its marketed range of $70 to $78, and its shares opened at $111.50 on their first day of trading. Its IPO filing reported first-half 2026 revenue of $16.3 billion, up from $1.16 billion a year earlier.



The launch follows ANTHUSD, STARTRADER's pre-IPO CFD introduced in June. When SpaceX listed in June, STARTRADER launched its SPCX CFD three days later.

"Clients have had exposure to Anthropic through ANTHUSD since June. Now that its shares are trading, the listed price is what counts. ANT and ANT.24H give clients exposure to it, including outside regular US market hours." - Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER

Both symbols offer leverage of up to 1:10, subject to applicable entity conditions, with a minimum lot of 0.1 and maximum of 1,000. ANT trades Monday to Friday, 16:30–23:00, while ANT.24H trades Monday 03:00 to Friday 23:55, with a daily break (server time, GMT+2). Spreads and execution conditions may vary with market conditions. Both CFDs provide price exposure only, without share ownership or shareholder rights. Both are available on MT5, web and the STARTRADER APP.



Risk Warning: CFDs are complex financial instruments carrying a high risk of rapid losses due to leverage. Leverage can magnify both profits and losses. Newly listed stocks can be highly volatile. Trading outside regular US market hours may involve wider spreads and lower liquidity. Stop-loss orders may not execute at the requested price. This content is for information only and does not constitute investment advice.



About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. STARTRADER operates through entities licensed and regulated by authorities including CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

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